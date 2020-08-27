Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread Sweetens Shelves in 1,500 Kroger Stores Nationwide

Perfect on its own or delightful for spreading, drizzling, baking and dipping, Lekkco captures the smooth, true chocolate taste of Belgian dark chocolate – without any bitterness.

Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread is available in Original, and with a hint of natural flavor in Caramel & Sea Salt, Coconut, and Caribbean Banana. Each variety contains 60 calories and 4g sugar per serving. The recipe is also gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO.

Family founded and majority owned, the name Lekkco refers to the Flemish (Dutch) word "Lekker," which means "something delicious." The spread is inspired by Lekkco co-founder Bram Bourgeois' Belgian upbringing and frequent visits there with partner and wife Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois and their two daughters.

"We absolutely love the tradition of chocolate for breakfast in Belgium so this is a concept we had to bring to life here in the U.S.," says Lekkco co-founder Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois. "While the traditional way to enjoy our dark chocolate spread is on a slice of bread, tasty croissant or baguette, it's an amazing addition to toast with fruit, waffles, pancakes, rice cakes, smoothie bowls, and, on-trend charcuterie trays."

Explosion in Spreads Category and Center Store Visits

With more Americans cooking at home and strolling grocery aisles this year, sales of center store staples are increasing at a booming rate of 22%.1 The chocolate spreads category alone is forecasted to grow nearly 5% annually through 2024, which analysts attribute to the product's versatility in recipes and consumer interest in reduced sugar and better-for-you products.2

Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread contains 30% less sugar than hazelnut spreads and is a safe option for homes and schools with allergy restrictions. It's also made with all-natural, sustainably sourced ingredients and oils. It is shelf stable and does not require refrigeration.

"Friends used to beg us to bring chocolate spreads back with us from Belgium so we knew Lekkco would work really well here – they're now overjoyed to find it at Kroger stores nationwide," adds Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois. "We can't wait for others to give it a try. Like many families, we're heading into a new school year juggling work, home and virtual education; we're all about quick but delicious breakfasts and snacks and Lekkco dark chocolate spread is an easy fruit topper or dip we turn to throughout the day."

For breakfast, snack or dessert recipes, nutrition information, and a list of retailers, visit Lekkco.com. Follow along with Lekkco on Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram and tag your recipe creations with #Lekkco.

About Lekkco

Inspired by an authentic 50-year-old Belgian chocolate spread, Lekkco is the first nut-free recipe that is also gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar, dark chocolate spread in the United States. It is made with all-natural ingredients sourced in Europe, including the finest Belgian dark chocolate, making it a smarter indulgence that everyone can enjoy in a variety of ways for breakfast, snacks or dessert. Launched in 2017, Lekkco is now available in over 2,250 retailers and online at www.Lekkco.com and Amazon.

