Leland Little Announces New Gallery and Campus

Programmatically designed from the onset, the very material and structure of this new gallery responds to and elevates the auction experience. Glass walls, high ceilings, and sophisticated spaces invite collectors to meaningfully engage with department specialists and their carefully curated offerings. From fine art to modern design to fine wine, the strength of Leland Little's team matches the strength of its new facility. This gallery, the only one of its kind in the region, will serve as a hub for arts and culture in North Carolina.

"We are privileged and excited to announce the opening of our new modern auction gallery," states president, Leland Little, "This gallery was designed to provide a space for the collecting community – to gather, to learn, to connect, and to grow in their field of interest, as well as to provide an opportunity to buy and sell in a professional, 21st century auction venue, whether digitally or in person."

On June 11th Leland Little will hold its Signature Summer Auction, featuring a strong selection of fine art, antique furniture, and fine jewelry. Fine Art offerings are led by an oil on paper by Albert Bierstadt (American, 1830-1902) entitled, Nassau Beach and an oil on canvas by Childe Hassam (American, 1859-1935) entitled, The Stairs. English and Continental Furniture highlights include an Important George II Carved Mahogany Pie-Crust Tilt Top Tea Table, Ex Collection of Henry P. McIIhenny, and a Fine English Rococo Carved Mahogany Concertina Action Card Table, Ex Collection of Henry Hirsch, Esq.

Bidding for the Signature Summer Auction will take place live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction, or register for a phone bid until 8:00 AM the morning of the auction. Bidders may also bid in person within the new Leland Little gallery.

For further information about the auction, please contact:

Leland Little

[email protected]

919-644-1243

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions