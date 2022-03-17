Leland Little Auction House Announces Expansion Into Real Estate

Leland Little, a Hillsborough based fine art auction house announces the addition of a real estate department, Leland Little Properties. The department will be led by Beth Louden, North Carolina real estate market veteran. Expect exceptional North Carolina based homes and properties starting at $1M.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Little is pleased to announce its newest department, Leland Little Properties. For the last 20 years, Leland Little has become known for connecting an international network of clients with museum quality objects at auction. The goal for the Properties Department is to connect that same carefully cultivated roster of clients with a signature level of real estate, as would be expected of Leland Little's offerings. Properties will be offered through the traditional real estate sales process. Prices will start at $1M and focus on North Carolina properties.