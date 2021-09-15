Lemonada Media Launches New Day Podcast To Help People Find a Little More Joy Each Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the arrival of New Day , a weekly podcast with a simple goal - helping you find a bit more joy every day. The first two episodes are available now wherever you get podcasts .

Hosted by author, therapist, and grief expert Claire Bidwell Smith, New Day helps listeners find energy, redefine balance, and make time for hobbies again. Claire and her guests don't shy away from helping to answer the big question: How can I get through today and look forward to tomorrow?

Episode one features NY Times bestselling author and podcast host Cheryl Strayed, talking about surviving the hardest years of your life. Also premiering today is episode two, with actress and TV producer Ricki Lake talking about finding love on your terms. Billie Lourd (actress), Alua Arthur (death doula), Brandon Kyle Goodman (actor), Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers) & Fra Lazzarin (podcast host, In Giro con Fra ), and more will join the podcast this fall.

Claire Bidwell Smith said, "On New Day, we share insights and advice to keep moving forward. Every episode ends with "The Weekly Practice." These aren't cure-all fixes; I've found it's the small, consistent actions that add up to real change."

"So many of us are suffering in silence, feeling dread and more. Claire is the perfect person to help us to make the most of each New Day," said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. Jessica Cordova Kramer, Lemonada CEO and co-founder added, "When overwhelmed, it's hard to know what to do. New Day offers simple steps listeners can put into practice every day."

New Day is executive produced by creator and host of the IGTV interview series Mind Wide Open, Lily Cornell Silver (the late Chris Cornell's daughter) who will also appear from time to time as a youth correspondent. It's supported by The Jed Foundation, Well Being Trust and the Education Development Corp.

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA

Lemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.

