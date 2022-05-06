Lemonada Media's Award-Winning Podcast "In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt" Expands To Three Times Weekly

"For people who want a deeper understanding of the issues that scare us in the headlines and want insight into what is happening next, that's what we're here for," said Andy Slavitt, who is beginning his third year as In the Bubble 's host. "I don't care who you are, the headlines today can be disturbing and scary. But if we do it with the right mix of the most informed experts, a learning mindset, honesty, and a helpful toolkit, we can get through anything. Calm and joy is the goal in the bubble."

As a White House advisor and crisis response leader in two presidential administrations, Slavitt is plugged into the behind-the-scenes world of global thought leaders. His brand of dependable, nonpartisan analysis has made In The Bubble a trusted source for millions of monthly listeners and top news outlets alike, taking home the title of Best Health & Wellness Podcast at the 2022 Webby Awards, along with a nomination for Best Host. With this new, more comprehensive format of the series, Slavitt will continue to bring listeners into his bubble with leaders in science, government, culture, and politics -- like previous guests Jose Andres, Susan Rice, Chelsea Clinton, Ken Burns, Tina Fey, Pete Buttigieg, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Ron Klain, Gretchen Whitmer, Anthony Fauci, and Lori Lightfoot -- many of whom rarely give in-depth interviews but will who drop their guard and give candid advice as news breaks, crises loom, and the complexities of the world seem impossible to navigate.

"Even more than his A-list guests, the show's ability to find the expert you've never heard of who brings us understanding and calm has been its hallmark," shares Lemonada CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer. "At the start of the pandemic, Andy told us he wanted our help creating a podcast that was part Fred Rogers and part Winston Churchill for a global crisis that we'd all be navigating together. We were energized by the way in which this vision has enabled us to help make life suck less for the entire country and world in a very urgent and specific way."

"As it turns out, feeling calmer about the unrelenting news cycles and crises is exactly what people needed. We're thrilled to expand the In the Bubble frequency and scope to bring Andy's calming, informative conversations into all the things we're panicking about," adds Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's co-founder and Chief Creative Officer.

All current episodes of In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt are available now on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released weekly every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Listen and follow HERE .

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA:

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada is an award-winning, independent, audio-first podcast network, with a mission to make life suck less. The company is also the creator of the audio reality™ podcast genre, and launched BEING Studios, where reality TV meets podcasting. Lemonada has created hit series including the Gracie award-winning podcast Last Day, In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt, Our America with Julián Castro, Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak, Believe Her and The Untold Story with Jay Ellis. Lemonada's roster of guests has included an array of luminaries from across the entertainment, media, politics and science worlds.

