Lemonada Media's First Debut of the Year Is an Inclusive Sex Podcast

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media is debuting a first-of-its-kind weekly short-form podcast series with provocative, first-person narratives called Good Sex . The weekly podcast series features a revolving roster of hosts, and clocks in at just 10 minutes per episode (ideal for discourse, not intercourse).

Think of this podcast as the sex ed you never got… but always needed. Good Sex covers topics spanning several walks of life, among them: body-positivity and intimacy, losing your virginity when you have a disability, sex as a single parent in a pandemic, and sex work.

The first two episodes of Good Sex are available now. Episode one stars Stacey Daniels, a hairstylist/stand-up comedian who shares a tantalizing story about public sex and body positivity. Episode two features Dr. Lexx Brown-James, a couples and family therapist, exploring the importance of asking for what you need in the bedroom.

"We wanted to embrace edgier subject matter without compromising strong, emotional storytelling," says Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada's Chief Content Officer and co-founder. "Hitting on the topics we're most afraid to talk about, but that occupy our brains is 100% Lemonada. And sex is 100% that topic."

To that end, other Good Sex hosts include:

Nikki Boyer , the actress and singer who hosted the Dying for Sex podcast

, the actress and singer who hosted the podcast Miss Peppermint , the drag queen and transgender activist best known as the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race

, the drag queen and transgender activist best known as the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race Daniel Saynt , the queer Latino owner of an elite sex club in NYC

, the queer Latino owner of an elite sex club in NYC Andrew Gurza , a queer-sex and disability activist

, a queer-sex and disability activist Maggie McCleary , a sex therapist

, a sex therapist Joan Price , a sex educator and senior-sex advocate

"Lemonada is doubling its slate, from 10 to 20 podcasts, this year while our audience continues to grow by double digit percentages every month," says CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer. "Our team is ready to meet humanity where it's at and talk about sex in terms of the actual, real human beings who are having it, including all their questions and wisdom. But this time, instead of helping people out of bed, we're helping them get in bed."

Good Sex is the second offering in Lemonada's "Good" franchise, which launched with Good Kids (now in season 2). The franchise expansion continues this summer with Good Grief, Good Music, Good Health, and more.

