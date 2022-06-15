LEMONADE by Lemonica, Which Continues to Expand Throughout Japan, is Coming to London

Jun 15, 2022, 09:23 ET
Lemonica exhibits at "The British & International Franchise Exhibition" (June 17-18) in London, prior to their expansion into Europe.
TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonade Lemonica, Inc., expanding its business in Japan with original lemonade recipes, will exhibit at "The British & International Franchise Exhibition" to make its first step into the European market.
The Lemonica page can be found on the official event website
https://www.franchiseinfo.co.uk/franchise/lemonade-by-lemonica
Event Summary
Event Name: The British& International Franchise Exhibition
Venue: National Hall, Olympia London
Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX
Date and Time: Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:00 - 16:00
Official event website https://www.franchiseinfo.co.uk
"We are thrilled to be able to promote Lemonica's lemonade, which is well known in Japan, to UK. We hope that many Europeans who have yet to visit Japan will be able to experience the Japanese brand, and taste atmosphere through Lemonica's lemonade."
For those who were interested in Lemonica at the franchise exhibition, we are planning to invite you to a second exhibition. The exhibition will be by appointment only and will provide an opportunity for visitors to experience our original recipe lemonade, as well as provide further in-depth information on Lemonica's franchise development.
Lemonica's lemonade is not only lemon juice with syrup added, but is an original lemonade made from whole lemons. The lemonade base, which is the key to the flavor, is painstakingly prepared at their own lemonade factory, using a special blender to extract and blend the different tastes and flavors from the lemon peel, the white sponge part under the peel, the pith, the thin peel, the juice, the pulp, and all the other parts, uncompressed. In addition, Lemonica always offers more than 20 varieties of products. In addition to the standard items of original lemonade, soda lemonade, and frozen lemonade, they also offer a limited seasonal menu that includes the sugar-free "NO.9 Lemonade," seasonal fruit juices such as strawberry and kiwi, and hot drinks using tea leaves that go well with lemon. They are also offering a limited seasonal menu.
Company Profile
Lemonade Lemonica, Inc.
Representative: Seiji Kawamura, Representative Director
Location: 1-2-23 Moriyama, Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture
https://lemonade-by-lemonica.com/
https://youtu.be/5qFSgL56Vp8
Contact:
Takako Yamaguchi
+815032040372
[email protected]
SOURCE Lemonade Lemonica, Inc.
