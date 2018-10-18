Lemongrass Now AWS Managed Service Partner (MSP) Certified

READING, United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemongrass has joined the elite ranks of a handful of organizations to gain AWS's Managed Service Partner (MSP) certification.

By achieving the AWS MSP audited certification, Lemongrass has demonstrated deep expertise and experience deploying, migrating and running SAP-centric organizations in AWS on a pro-active basis.

To date, Lemongrass has migrated and implemented more SAP systems on AWS, with a 100% success rate, than any other service organization.

The certification includes a comprehensive audit and review into RUN operations where Lemongrass excels with automated "self-healing" monitoring platforms to consistently exceed uptime targets.

Successful certification also requires a culture of constant innovation, and this is part of the Lemongrass DNA; the team continually develops new AWS and SAP application innovations for its customer operations.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is an industry leader in implementing, operating and automating SAP on AWS. Headquartered in Reading, England, the company was established in 2008 as a specialist SAP Technology consultancy. Lemongrass works with customers across verticals, and with both public and private sector companies. The company has been working with AWS since 2010, is an Advanced APN Consulting Partner, and was the second company globally to achieve the SAP on AWS capability.

