Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Johnette Green

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendeavor, Inc., a technology-enabled lender to healthcare practices, today announced the hiring of Johnette Green, formerly of Wells Fargo Practice Finance, as Lendeavor's head of business development in Texas.

"Johnette is an absolutely fantastic addition to our growing team," said Lendeavor COO and head of sales James Bachmeier III. "She commands tremendous respect throughout the practice finance industry and is known as someone who works incredibly hard and always does things the right way."

Ms. Green has over 13 years of business development and practice lending experience. Prior to joining Lendeavor, she grew and oversaw a top-performing region for Wells Fargo Practice Finance, building relationships across Texas with both doctors and their trusted advisors. "This is the future of healthcare lending," said Green. "Lendeavor's platform is completely transforming the client experience, and I'm so proud to have been chosen to lead the Texas market."

About Lendeavor

Founded in 2014 and based in San Francisco, Lendeavor, Inc. is a technology-enabled lender to healthcare practices. Practitioners use Lendeavor's proprietary online platform to seamlessly obtain practice and commercial real estate loans of up to $5 million. Additional information about Lendeavor is available at www.Lendeavor.com.

