LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

LendingClub built strong operational and financial momentum, delivered on its goals in a dynamic and competitive market, and demonstrated the power of its data and scale as well as the flexibility of its model.

Record loan originations of $10 .9 billion, up 21% year-over-year with application growth of 35%.

.9 billion, up 21% year-over-year with application growth of 35%. Record Net Revenue of $694 .8 million, up 21% year-over-year.

.8 million, up 21% year-over-year. GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(128.2) million compared to $(154.0) million in 2017.

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $97 .5 million, up 119% year-over-year.

.5 million, up 119% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.0%, up 6.2 percentage points year-over-year, reflecting ongoing process efficiencies to increase operating leverage, control fixed costs and better serve our growing customer base.

Adjusted Net Loss of $(32.4) million compared to $(73.6) million in 2017.

Fourth quarter 2018 results ahead of expectations

Loan originations of $2 .9 billion, up 18% year-over-year.

.9 billion, up 18% year-over-year. Net Revenue of $181 .5 million, up 16% year-over-year.

.5 million, up 16% year-over-year. GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(13.4) million compared to $(92.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA of $28 .5 million, up 49% year-over-year.

.5 million, up 49% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 15.7%, up 3.5 percentage points year-over-year.

Adjusted Net Loss of $(4.1) million compared to $(11.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In 2019, responsible revenue growth and cost structure simplification to benefit both GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Focused on margin expansion and responsible growth in 2019 while preparing for uncertain macroeconomics conditions.

Expect full year 2019 Net Revenue to be in the range of $765 million to $795 million; GAAP Consolidated Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss both in the range of ( $29 ) million to ( $9 ) million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $135 million.

and Adjusted Net Loss both in the range of ( ) million to ( ) million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $135 million. In a seasonally slower first quarter, expect Net Revenue to be in the range of $162 million to $172 million; GAAP Consolidated Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss both in the range of $(20) million to $(15) million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $13 million to $18 million.

Targeting Adjusted Net Income profitability over the second half of 2019, supported by our cost structure simplification program.

"With more than a trillion dollars of U.S. credit card debt, our mission to help our customers improve their financial health has never been more urgent," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "Our record results in 2018 prove that our business model and strategy are working and our investments in innovation and simplification mean we are targeting Adjusted Net Income profitability over the second half of 2019."

LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term

LendingClub provides tools that help Americans on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience.

The company is the market leader in personal loans, a $130 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States , and has an estimated addressable revolving debt market opportunity of more than $1 trillion.

, and has an estimated addressable revolving debt market opportunity of more than $1 trillion. The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth potential:

Our marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with the lowest cost of capital by efficiently generating targeted returns and duration diversification;



Our broad spectrum of borrowers and investors enables us to serve more customers and to enhance our marketing efficiency; and



Scale, data and innovation enable us to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively (2.5 million+ customers).

The company is enhancing its operating leverage and capacity to generate cash with efficiency initiatives.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

2018

2017 Loan Originations $ 2,871.0



$ 2,886.5



$ 2,438.3



$ 10,881.8



$ 8,987.2

Net Revenue $ 181.5



$ 184.6



$ 156.5



$ 694.8



$ 574.5

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss $ (13.4)



$ (22.7)



$ (92.1)



$ (128.2)



$ (154.0)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.5



$ 28.1



$ 19.0



$ 97.5



$ 44.6

Adjusted Net Loss $ (4.1)



$ (7.3)



$ (11.8)



$ (32.4)



$ (73.6)



Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub said, "We delivered on the revenue and margin goals that we set out at our investor day in December 2017. In 2018, our net revenues grew 21% with G&A and tech costs growing more slowly, helping Adjusted EBITDA Margins increase 6.2 percentage points to 14%. In 2019 we are taking further action to simplify the company, putting us on the path to GAAP profitability."

Loan Originations – Loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $2.9 billion, improving 18% compared to the same quarter last year and declining 1% from the third quarter of 2018.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $181.5 million, improving 16% compared to the same quarter last year and declining 2% from the third quarter of 2018, driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter last year and a lower volume of loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss – GAAP Consolidated Net Loss was $(13.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2018, improving $78.7 million compared to the same quarter last year and improving $9.3 million from the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter last year and compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by a decline in expenses related to the resolution of certain legacy issues.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA was $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, improving $9.4 million compared to the same quarter last year and improving $0.4 million from the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted Net Loss – Adjusted Net Loss was $(4.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2018, improving $7.6 million compared to the same quarter last year and improving $3.2 million from the third quarter of 2018.

Contribution – Contribution was $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, improving $15.7 million compared to the same quarter last year and improving $2.6 million from the third quarter of 2018.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $(0.03) for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.22) in the same quarter last year and $(0.05) in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $(0.01) for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to Adjusted EPS of $(0.03) in the same quarter last year and $(0.02) in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Securities Available for Sale – As of December 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and securities available for sale totaled $543.4 million, of which $53.6 million in securities were pledged as collateral.

Loans Held for Sale by the Company – As the Company continues to build its investor programs, it uses cash to accumulate loans for future transactions. Loans held for sale by the Company at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 were $840.0 million, which included approximately $300 million in loans that the Company was required to consolidate related to its Company-sponsored securitization transaction that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018. The loans held for sale were financed with $256.4 million of payables to securitization note holders and $306.8 million of debt outstanding under the Company's warehouse credit facilities.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. Currently, residents of the following states may invest in LendingClub notes: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between the costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "sales and marketing" and "origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period by removing legacy issues that have resulted in elevated legal costs (including ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations and litigation), expenses related to our cost structure simplification, the impact of depreciation, impairment and amortization in our asset base, stock-based compensation, income tax effects, and other non-operating expenses.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, we revised the calculation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS to adjust for certain expenses that are either non-recurring or unusual in nature, such as expenses related to our cost structure simplification, goodwill impairment and legacy issues that have resulted in elevated legal costs (including ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations and litigation). We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important measures because they directly reflect the financial performance of our business. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2018, we included a new adjustment for cost structure simplification expense to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures. This expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. We expect to incur elevated expenses in 2019 related to additional cost structure simplification.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we included a new adjustment for legacy issues that have resulted in elevated legal costs (including ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations and litigation), to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. We expect expenses in the future to include resolution of additional matters that arose from legacy management, including indemnification legal expenses paid by the Company for former employees, and settlements of regulatory investigations and examinations. Legacy legal expenses incurred in 2017 and prior were generally offset by insurance proceeds, resulting in no net material cumulative impact to 2017 earnings.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net revenue:













Transaction fees $ 142,053



$ 120,697



$ 526,942



$ 448,608

Investor fees 30,419



24,313



114,883



87,108

Gain on sales of loans 10,509



10,353



45,979



23,370

Other revenue 1,457



1,366



5,839



6,436

Net interest income and fair value adjustments:





















Interest income 106,170



141,471



487,462



611,259

Interest expense (83,222)



(122,796)



(385,605)



(571,424)

Net fair value adjustments (25,865)



(18,949)



(100,688)



(30,817)

Net interest income and fair value adjustments (2,917)



(274)



1,169



9,018

Total net revenue 181,521



156,455



694,812



574,540

Operating expenses: (1)













Sales and marketing 68,353



60,130



268,517



229,865

Origination and servicing 25,707



23,847



99,376



86,891

Engineering and product development 39,552



37,926



155,255



142,264

Other general and administrative 61,303



48,689



228,641



191,683

Goodwill impairment —



—



35,633



—

Class action and regulatory litigation expense —



77,250



35,500



77,250

Total operating expenses 194,915



247,842



822,922



727,953

Loss before income tax expense (13,394)



(91,387)



(128,110)



(153,413)

Income tax expense 18



711



43



632

Consolidated net loss (13,412)



(92,098)



(128,153)



(154,045)

Less: Income (Loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 50



(91)



155



(210)

LendingClub net loss $ (13,462)



$ (92,007)



$ (128,308)



$ (153,835)

Net loss per share attributable to LendingClub:













Basic $ (0.03)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.38)

Diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.38)

Weighted-average common shares - Basic 427,697,182



416,005,213



422,917,308



408,995,947

Weighted-average common shares - Diluted 427,697,182



416,005,213



422,917,308



408,995,947









(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales and marketing $ 1,688



$ 1,797



$ 7,362



$ 7,654

Origination and servicing 1,044



985



4,322



4,804

Engineering and product development 4,403



5,046



20,478



22,047

Other general and administrative 10,583



8,463



42,925



36,478

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 17,718



$ 16,291



$ 75,087



$ 70,983



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)



























December 31, 2018



Three Months Ended

% Change



December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Loan originations (in millions) $ 2,871



$ 2,886



$ 2,818



$ 2,306



$ 2,438



(1) %

18 %

Net revenue $ 181,521



$ 184,645



$ 176,979



$ 151,667



$ 156,455



(2) %

16 %

Consolidated net loss $ (13,412)



$ (22,749)



$ (60,812)



$ (31,180)



$ (92,098)



41 %

85 %

Contribution (1) $ 91,023



$ 88,453



$ 85,416



$ 74,436



$ 75,351



3 %

21 %

Contribution margin (1) 50.1 %

47.9 %

48.3 %

49.1 %

48.2 %

5 %

4 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 28,464



$ 28,052



$ 25,670



$ 15,333



$ 19,048



1 %

49 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 15.7 %

15.2 %

14.5 %

10.1 %

12.2 %

3 %

29 %

Adjusted net loss (1) (2) $ (4,110)



$ (7,330)



$ (6,727)



$ (14,208)



$ (11,757)



44 %

65 %

EPS - diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.22)



40 %

86 %

Adjusted EPS - diluted (1) (2) $ (0.01)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.03)



50 %

67 %

Loan Originations by Investor Type:

Managed accounts 16 %

21 %

19 %

20 %

26 %









Self-directed 6 %

7 %

7 %

10 %

10 %









Banks 41 %

38 %

40 %

48 %

36 %









LendingClub inventory 18 %

15 %

18 %

9 %

11 %









Other institutional investors 19 %

19 %

16 %

13 %

17 %









Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Loan Originations by Program:

Personal loans - standard program 72 %

71 %

74 %

76 %

74 %









Personal loans - custom program 21 %

22 %

18 %

15 %

17 %









Other - custom program (3) 7 %

7 %

8 %

9 %

9 %









Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):

A $ 604.9



$ 607.0



$ 506.0



$ 414.6



$ 364.7



— %

66 %

B 591.6



563.3



610.2



524.5



555.3



5 %

7 %

C 495.9



506.1



575.4



474.8



504.4



(2) %

(2) %

D 267.1



286.9



296.3



248.0



278.3



(7) %

(4) %

E 83.8



72.7



70.3



63.3



79.6



15 %

5 %

F 6.3



21.7



18.4



14.0



24.6



(71) %

(74) %

G 1.3



5.4



3.9



2.6



10.5



(76) %

(88) %

Total $ 2,050.9



$ 2,063.1



$ 2,080.5



$ 1,741.8



$ 1,817.4



(1) %

13 %









(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2018, we revised the calculation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS to adjust for certain expenses that are either non-recurring or unusual in nature, such as legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, expenses related to our cost structure simplification and goodwill impairment. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

(3) Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)













December 31, 2018



Three Months Ended

% Change



December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

Q/Q

Y/Y

Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):

Whole loans sold $ 10,890



$ 10,475



$ 9,512



$ 8,571



$ 8,178



4 %

33 %

Notes 1,243



1,347



1,428



1,518



1,608



(8) %

(23) %

Certificates 689



830



967



1,125



1,291



(17) %

(47) %

Secured borrowings 81



108



143



187



243



(25) %

(67) %

Loans invested in by the Company 843



464



523



581



593



82 %

42 %

Total $ 13,746



$ 13,224



$ 12,573



$ 11,982



$ 11,913



4 %

15 %

Employees and contractors (4) 1,768



1,835



1,779



1,812



1,837



(4) %

(4) %









(4) As of the end of each respective period.



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2018

2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 372,974



$ 401,719

Restricted cash 271,084



242,570

Securities available for sale (includes $53,611 and $0 pledged as collateral at

fair value, respectively) 170,469



117,573

Loans held for investment at fair value 1,883,251



2,932,325

Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value 2,583



361,230

Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value 840,021



235,825

Accrued interest receivable 22,255



33,822

Property, equipment and software, net 113,875



101,933

Intangible assets, net 18,048



21,923

Goodwill —



35,633

Other assets 124,967



156,278

Total assets $ 3,819,527



$ 4,640,831

Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 7,104



$ 9,401

Accrued interest payable 19,241



32,992

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 152,118



228,380

Payable to investors 149,052



143,310

Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 1,905,875



2,954,768

Payable to securitization note and residual certificate holders (includes $0 and$1,479

at fair value, respectively) 256,354



312,123

Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements 458,802



32,100

Total liabilities 2,948,546



3,713,074

Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 431,923,335 and

419,756,546 shares issued, respectively; 429,640,635 and 417,473,846 shares

outstanding, respectively 4,319



4,198

Additional paid-in capital 1,401,937



1,327,206

Accumulated deficit (517,727)



(389,419)

Treasury stock, at cost; 2,282,700 shares (19,485)



(19,485)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 157



(5)

Total LendingClub stockholders' equity 869,201



922,495

Noncontrolling interests 1,780



5,262

Total equity 870,981



927,757

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,819,527



$ 4,640,831

