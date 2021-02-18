LendingClub Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the only digital marketplace bank and the first public U.S. neobank, will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Webcast information

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 0419659 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until March 17, 2021 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10151870.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the only digital marketplace bank, and the first public U.S. neobank. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

CONTACT:

For Investors: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

Related Links

https://www.lendingclub.com

