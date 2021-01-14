LendingTree Further Bolsters Leadership Team with Addition of Two Executives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, Inc., the nation's leading financial services marketplace, has announced the appointment of two seasoned executives to further bolster its leadership team. Scott Totman has been named the company's Chief Technology Officer and Lisa Young joins the company as General Counsel. Both executives have extensive experience in the financial services and fintech industries.

Scott Totman joins LendingTree from OnDeck, a small business lender on the LendingTree Network, where he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Priot to Ondeck, Totman served as the Head of Product and Engineering at cloud security startup Divvycloud. Before joining Divvycloud, he led Digital Product Engineering at Capital One, where his teams built Capital One's web presence and award winning mobile applications. Earlier in his career, Totman was the Chief Technology Officer of a mobile-focused startup and held senior leadership roles at AOL.

"Product and technology are of paramount importance to the future of LendingTree and solidifying our company as a leader in the fintech industry," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "The experience Scott brings will play a key role in helping us align our technology and engineering resources against our strategic initiatives. Scott's technical background, intimate knowledge of our business, and leadership experience is exactly what we need to catapult LendingTree to the next phase in our evolution."

"I'm thrilled to join such a talented team and to be part of the organization behind LendingTree's strong brand name," said Totman. "Helping consumers make well-informed financial decisions and helping them save money is a truly rewarding endeavor, especially given the challenges consumers face today. I'm excited to further advance LendingTree's technology and engineering capabilities to enable us to serve as consumers' go-to guide for every financial decision they face."

Lisa Young, LendingTree's new General Counsel, previously served as EVP, General Counsel at Axiom, where she was responsible for global legal affairs and led the spinoffs of two of Axiom's businesses and subsequent acquisition. Prior to her time at Axiom, Young served as General Counsel at Enova, the parent company of several lenders on the LendingTree network, where she oversaw global legal affairs, and as Assistant General Counsel at JPMorgan Chase.

"Lisa's legal strengths and experience in the fintech industry are individually impressive, but together make her an ideal fit for our company," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "Her passion for working for innovative and disruptive companies along with her reputation for being a strong business partner will help to elevate LendingTree's legal function to have a more active role in our business. I'm confident she will be a great addition to our leadership team."

"I am thrilled to join LendingTree at this important time, as consumers increasingly turn to the internet to manage their finances," said Young. "LendingTree pioneered innovation in the financial services industry through its vision of educating and supporting consumers to enable them to make smart financial choices. I am impressed by the company's ability to expand and diversify its product offerings over the past several years, and I'm excited to join the world-class team here as we continue to fulfill our vision of empowering consumers."

