LendingTree, Inc. to Present at Stephens 2018 Fall Investment Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the Stephens 2018 Fall Investment Conference, being held November 6-8, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Trent Ziegler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at LendingTree, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 7, at 1:45 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph30/tree/.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) operates the nation's leading online loan marketplace and provides consumers with an array of online tools and information to help them find the best loans for their needs. LendingTree's online marketplace connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loans and credit-based offerings. Since its inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, reverse mortgages, personal loans, auto loans, small business loans, credit cards, student loans, and more.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and maintains operations solely in the United States. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

