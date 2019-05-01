LendingTree Study Finds Tesla Drivers Have Highest Average Credit Scores

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study ranking car brands by their buyers' average credit score. Tesla buyers have the highest with a score of 740. Chrysler buyers have the lowest scores, with an average score of 656.

LendingTree analyzed more than 35,000 used auto loans on the LendingTree platform to rank car brands by their buyers' average credit score.

Key findings

Luxury brand buyers occupied the top spots. Tesla , Porsche and Lexus lead with average credit scores of 740, 727 and 699 respectively.

, and lead with average credit scores of 740, 727 and 699 respectively. Chrysler buyers had the lowest average credit score at 656, but it's worth noting that this still falls in the "fair" range. It's also right around the average credit score for all used car purchases.

For most auto makes, a credit score in the good range (670-739) was enough to be approved for an auto loan. Of the 30 different makes analyzed, 22 had an average approved credit score fall into that range

Methodology

Credit score was averaged across auto makes reported on query forms submitted anonymized people approved for auto loans for used vehicle purchases on the LendingTree platform in 2018. Auto makes without enough purchases to create reliable estimates were excluded from the analysis.

