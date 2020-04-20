LendingTree Survey Finds 63% of Engaged Couples Postponed Their Wedding Due to the Coronavirus

Key findings:

63% of engaged Americans have postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak. Just 22% said they're moving forward with their original plans, while 8% are opting for a courthouse marriage or elopement instead.

56% of those who changed their wedding plans lost money by doing so. On average, respondents who lost money said they're out $3,320.50 due to nonrefundable deposits, payments and fees.

4 in 10 engaged couples have received backlash from friends and family, whether they decided to postpone or not. Those who opted to push back the date heard more complaints than those who stuck with their plans.

Couples who postponed were able to keep most of their original vendors. Of the vendors they held onto, 66% were able to keep their photographer, 59% were able to keep their cake bakers, and 56% and 51% were able to keep their ceremony and reception venues, respectively.

Travel restrictions put honeymoon plans on pause: One in four have canceled or postponed their honeymoon, and 42% lost money by doing so.

For more information about the report, including interviews with to-be-weds as well as wedding vendors, please visit https://www.lendingtree.com/coronavirus/weddings-postponed-coronavirus-survey/.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 920 Americans who are currently engaged to be married. The survey was fielded April 6-10, 2020.

About LendingTree

