LendingUSA™ and GDS Link Partner With SentiLink, Leading the Market in Fraud Detection Technology

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing solution, is enhancing its powerful fraud detection capabilities by incorporating SentiLink technologies into its processes through a partnership with GDS Link. In taking strides to address fraud, LendingUSA has proven to be an innovative and trusted lending operation.

LendingUSA

In partnership with GDS Link, a leading credit management provider, LendingUSA's implementation of SentiLink's products has enhanced fraud detection within the organization. "McKinsey's research has identified synthetic ID fraud as the fastest-growing financial crime in the U.S. Partnering with SentiLink and GDS Link, the goal is to be one step ahead of the fraudsters and ensure LendingUSA takes an active stance in combating fraud across the industry. We are not just a financial services company; we are a technology company," explains Manoj Mathew, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Servicing & Collections at LendingUSA. "LendingUSA will continue to push the envelope in terms of innovation and continuously improve our product to create a richer experience for our merchants and borrowers."

LendingUSA's unique implementation of SentiLink's powerful technology expands its capabilities to not only identify application fraud and synthetic fraud but also catch fraud networks with a larger footprint. "Fraud technology is constantly evolving and it is imperative that fintech operations invest in technology to remain one step ahead," says Jon Barhorst, Chief Risk Officer at LendingUSA. "With these solutions, we've found a frictionless way to address fraud and we'll continue to be innovators in adapting new technology to protect our borrowers and merchants."

"LendingUSA has built an incredible product and business by helping people access credit at the most important moments of their lives," says Naftali Harris, CEO at SentiLink. "We're thrilled to partner with the amazing teams at LendingUSA and GDS Link to make customer onboarding smoother and fight the criminals that make those moments harder for real customers and merchants."

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets.

Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to over 8,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

About GDS Link:

GDS Link is a global leader in credit risk management, providing tailored software solutions and analytical and consulting services. Our customer-centric risk management and process-automation platforms are designed for the modern lender in their pursuit to capitalize on the entire credit lifecycle.

