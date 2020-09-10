LendingUSA™ Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing provider, has today announced the addition of three new board members: Scott Carter, Scott Lascelles, and Bryan E. Sullivan. These appointments add decades of leadership experience in finance, marketing, risk management, and technology to LendingUSA.

"We are excited to welcome our newest board members to the LendingUSA family," says Camilo Concha, founder and CEO of LendingUSA. "Mr. Carter, Mr. Lascelles, and Mr. Sullivan will bring invaluable experience and insights to LendingUSA, helping us to continue breaking new ground in the fintech industry while staying true to our mission of financing important moments in life."

Learn more about each of the new additions:

Scott Carter is a seasoned executive with a uniquely diverse range of experiences as a technology business leader. Carter served as the CEO of ID Analytics, guiding the company toward more than tripling monthly transaction volume during his tenure. Additionally, Carter has served in many executive roles, including the Senior Vice President and global business leader at Experian, and leadership roles at Mitek, FICO, and several consumer lending and credit card companies.

Scott Lascelles is a strategic leader with over 20 years' experience in financial marketing and risk management, currently the CEO and co-founder of PrimeRates, a B2B lead generation platform. Lascelles' prior experience includes Chief Marketing Officer for Springleaf Financial Services, Senior Vice President of Retail Risk Management for PNC, and directing Acquisition and Portfolio Marketing at Barclaycard US.

Bryan E. Sullivan is a dynamic executive leader with over 20 years of experience as a proven business operator, private equity and special situation investor, and investment banker. He most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at loanDepot, which is the second-largest nonbank mortgage originator in the United States. Sullivan boasts extensive capital markets expertise as an operator, investor, and banker, with previous roles including Portfolio Manager at PIMCO, and Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

