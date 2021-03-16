LendingUSA Appoints Michael Brown as Its New Vice President of Credit Risk & Pricing

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale (POS) fintech company, today announced the new hire of Michael Brown as Vice President of Credit Risk & Pricing. Mike will report to Chief Risk Officer Jon Barhorst and will be responsible for the company's pricing, portfolio optimization, and strategic growth initiatives.

LendingUSA

Mike has 12 years' experience in the financial services industry, including eight years with Synchrony where he served in a variety of roles in risk, analytics, and consulting. Most recently, he was VP of Merchant Analytics where he was responsible for analyzing and optimizing merchant enrollment and engagement. He previously held several positions at Synchrony managing risk for a variety of client portfolios including Amazon, Dicks Sporting Goods, Ebates, Toys R Us, QVC, and others.

He began his career with Fannie Mae, helping to navigate through the financial crisis and rebuild risk-based pricing models that had failed in the crisis. Following that, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago studying the impact of the post-crisis realignment on regional banks and working on banking reforms.

"LendingUSA is excited to have Michael Brown join our team and strengthen our portfolio management as well as client partnerships. Michael's background as a credit risk portfolio manager, combined with his experiences in analytics and client consulting, will make him a critical leader on our team. The executive team at LendingUSA is excited to add Michael to our family as we shift towards smart-growth," said Jon Barhorst, Chief Risk Officer, LendingUSA.

Mike earned his Bachelors of Business Administration at The George Washington University and his MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and two children.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

Press Contact

Harrison Woolmington, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Related Images

michael-brown.jpg

Michael Brown

SOURCE LendingUSA