LendingUSA™ Proudly Sponsored the 2020 NFDA Virtual Convention

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing solution, was thrilled to join over one thousand funeral home providers at the 2020 NFDA virtual convention, which was held on Oct. 20-22, 2020. With the new virtual format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, LendingUSA was excited to be a part of the online community space for funeral professionals from across the country.

"We're always looking forward to seeing our funeral merchants and meet more funeral professionals to demonstrate how LendingUSA can offer families more flexible payment options while funeral homes are paid upfront," says Camilo Concha, Founder & CEO of LendingUSA. "While the annual NFDA conference is one of our favorite venues to attend, this was a great alternative opportunity to connect with funeral home providers face-to-face virtually."

In between sessions, NFDA convention attendees were able to roam the virtual exhibit hall to chat with our representatives. "We had a blast seeing everyone and educating funeral directors about our payment solutions for their families," said Elaine Valdez, a Funeral Engagement Manager at LendingUSA. "This is such an important event every year for the funeral industry, so we're grateful that we were able to participate again this year."

For a limited time, we are offering new funeral homes who enroll with LendingUSA a special promotional offer through the end of the year! To learn more, visit LendingUSA.com to schedule a demo, or call 1-800-994-6177.

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets.

Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to over 3,000+ funeral homes nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of 5-stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Bank, Member FDIC.

