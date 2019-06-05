Lendlease Appoints Kirk Benken General Manager - Construction for San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendlease, a leading international property group, today announced the appointment of Kirk Benken as General Manager — Construction for the San Francisco market, effective Monday, June 3. Kirk will have executive responsibility for the office, including the supervision of new business pursuits in northern California, strengthening the firm's relationships with existing clients and revitalizing Lendlease's engagement with stakeholders in the region.

"Kirk's focus on client satisfaction and wide-ranging construction management experience is an excellent complement to our efforts to expand our operations in the northern California area," said Jeff Arfsten, COO, Construction. "San Francisco remains a key strategic market for Lendlease and I am confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our management team as he leads the delivery of our current and future projects."

Benken joins Lendlease with more than 25 years of construction management experience and most recently served as Vice President and Area Manager for the Central Texas office of Flintco, a subsidiary of Alberici Construction. Prior to that, he served as Operations Director and Business Unit Leader of Balfour Beatty Construction in Austin, Texas. Under his leadership, the Austin Business Journal honored the office a "Best Places to Work" award over consecutive years.

Having led healthcare, hospitality, multi-family high-rise, data-center and higher education construction projects throughout the United States and Canada, Benken's subject-matter expertise includes contract negotiation, scheduling, financial projection and employee engagement. He is a graduate of Purdue University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management. He will report to Jeff Arfsten, Chief Operating Officer of Lendlease Construction.

Lendlease has a well-established presence in the San Francisco area, delivering more than 15 million square feet of construction projects. The firm's iconic projects in San Francisco include Lumina, one of the largest residential buildings in the city; The Watermark, a luxury residence developed and built by Lendlease; Santana Row, a 1.7 million square foot residential mixed-use urban living center in downtown San Jose; and the California Prison Health Care Project, a notable award winning large scale design-build project in California.

