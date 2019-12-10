Lendmark Financial Services Signs On To Use Equifax Solutions For More Customer Centricity

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than two years since launching Ignite as a one-stop data and analytics solutions suite, Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has witnessed institutions – from subprime lenders to retailers – improve outcomes with powerful business results. Long-time customer, Lendmark Financial Services, a consumer finance company specializing in providing a variety of personal loans, automobile loans, and retail merchant finance services, now uses Equifax Ignite® and InterConnect® solutions to better qualify and deliver meaningful customer offers, more accurately assess risk, and serve their customers in a more efficient way.

"The combination of Equifax Ignite and InterConnect solutions will help us turn our data into actionable insights enabling us to create more consistent and profitable marketing campaigns, account acquisition strategies, portfolio review processes and account management decisions," said Steve Wheeler, Chief Risk Officer, Lendmark. "We'll be able to tailor the solutions to meet our customer's specific needs and build custom models and applications, allowing us to be more nimble in our lending practices. We are happy to work with Equifax to offer customers the most sophisticated and advanced technology in the data and analytics market today."

InterConnect is a versatile, cloud-based SaaS decision management platform that enables businesses to define and execute their decision policies at point of sale with streamlined execution. Businesses gain accelerated time-to-insights using orchestrated access to a vast library of data sources. These assets help businesses develop customized attributes and scorecards for more refined and precise decisions that help achieve business growth goals while minimizing risk.

With Ignite, lenders have the ability to analyze decision outcomes made through InterConnect. Those decisions, combined with loan performance data available in Ignite, have the potential to give lenders more insight than they may be able to achieve with in-house tools or competing market solutions. This combination of decision outcomes and data points are not typically easy to obtain enables lenders to quickly monitor and adjust their decision rules used in InterConnect.

"It is always a pleasure to work with Lendmark, a company excited about propelling its brand and customers into the next dimension of innovative marketing," said Prasanna Dhoré, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Equifax. "It is our pleasure to help them extract more value from their database in an effort to re-assess their customers so they can offer them more of the right benefits."

For more information on Equifax Ignite, please visit: https://www.equifax.com/equifaxignite/ . More information on Equifax InterConnect can be found at: https://www.equifax.com/business/interconnect/ .

ABOUT LENDMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC

Headquartered in Lawrenceville Georgia, Lendmark Financial Services is a consumer finance company specializing in providing a variety of personal loans, automobile loans, and retail merchant sales finance services. Since its inception in 1996, Lendmark has experienced significant growth by following its original mission of meeting the personal lending needs of consumers for both planned and unplanned life events. Today, with 331 branches in 19 states from coast to coast, Lendmark continues to expand as the financial services organization of choice for its customers and retail business partners by providing superior, consistent, and reliable services with every transaction. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

