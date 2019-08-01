LendUp Names Chris Lewis and Gizelle Barany to Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LendUp , announced Chris Lewis and Gizelle Barany, two highly respected compliance and corporate executives, will join the company as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer and Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively. These hires will add to LendUp's seasoned legal and compliance team and further boost the company's ability to navigate the complex regulatory environment in which it operates both on the state and federal levels.

"As I took the helm at LendUp, it was important to me to further invest and build an experienced team focused on sound regulatory and compliance standards," said Anu Shultes, LendUp CEO. "I'm pleased to have such seasoned individuals as Chris and Gizelle join our team. Both bring a depth of knowledge and skills to our company while sharing my passion for LendUp's mission – to create innovative financial tools and expand access to credit while delivering financial literacy and empowerment for borrowers."

Chris Lewis joins LendUp as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, where he will be responsible for LendUp's compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Lewis brings more than 30 years of experience in consumer finance, consumer protection advocacy, and compliance program design and implementation to this role. Lewis spent the last decade as a Director at Promontory Finance Group providing compliance, risk management, and licensing advice and support to the firm's global and US client base. Earlier in his career, Lewis served as Senior Advisor to the Comptroller of the Currency becoming the agency's first Community Affairs Director helping to establish the national bank regulator's community affairs program.

"LendUp is servicing an important consumer sector that is often overlooked or locked out of mainstream banking services,'' said Chris Lewis. "I'm excited to join a talented new executive team at LendUp dedicated to sound compliance practices as we deliver innovative and impactful financial products and services to underserved consumers."

Gizelle Barany joins LendUp as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, where she will be responsible for providing strategic counsel and compliant solutions in the highly regulated sector. Barany is a seasoned financial services and regulatory attorney with over fifteen years of experience in the payments industry. Prior to joining LendUp, Barany served as General Counsel to Marqeta, Inc., a payments platform innovator, where she led the global legal efforts during Marqeta's substantial growth. Barany is a frequent presenter on payments, regulatory, and compliance issues at industry conferences.

"As LendUp continues to grow, I look forward to advancing compliant products with proper protections that give consumers the opportunity to build their financial health," said Gizelle Barany. "I'm enthusiastic for the opportunity to be part of a dynamic company serving those that are often forgotten."

About LendUp

LendUp is a fintech company redefining financial services for the emerging middle class — the half of Americans shut out of, or mistreated by, mainstream banking. By building proprietary software and using machine learning, LendUp looks beyond traditional credit scores to offer credit and financial education products to more than 130 million Americans who are rebuilding their credit or just starting out. Named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" in 2018 by Fast Company, LendUp is on a mission to help anyone get on a path to better financial health.

