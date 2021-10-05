Lennar Announces First Two Boise Communities

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is making its Boise debut with the Grand Opening of the Prevail master-planned community, including models from two new collections, Summit and Discovery, on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come tour two professionally decorated model homes and enjoy a live DJ, coffee truck, tasty treats from Crumbl Cookies, balloon animals and, just in time for Halloween, free pumpkins (while supplies last).

Prevail will offer a great selection of single- and two-story single-family homes for sale in a fantastic Meridian location near popular destinations, from shopping to entertainment and great schools. The first move-in homes are anticipated for early 2022, so interested buyers are encouraged to join the interest list today to receive the latest information on Prevail, including availability, pricing, future events and more.

"The Boise area is a new market for Lennar and we're excited to debut innovative floorplans and well-crafted homes," said Jeff Clemens, Division President of Lennar Boise. "We're also ready to introduce to buyers in the area our signature Everything's Included® program, which provides tremendous value, style and comfort in every new home at no extra cost. It's what helps Lennar stand out from the competition."

Discovery offers a collection of single- and two-story designs, with three floorplans ranging from approximately 1,808 to 2,498 square feet, three to four bedrooms, three to two and one-half bathrooms and two- and three-car garages. Summit offers a collection of single- and two-story new home designs, ranging from approximately 2,096 to 2,801 square feet, four to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and three- and four-car garages.

Plans across both collections showcase the ultimate in contemporary design: open living areas and covered patios ideal for entertaining, gourmet kitchens with center islands and spacious bedrooms including sophisticated owner's suites, with spa-inspired bathrooms and oversized walk-in closets. Select plans also offer first-floor bedrooms for single-level living and flexible bonus rooms like lofts that can accommodate a variety of needs, from a home office to a learning area for the kids and more.

Additionally, Lennar has reimagined the homebuying experience through its Everything's Included® program. Everything's Included means today's most desired home features and upgrades are incorporated in every new Lennar home at no extra cost. Upgrades like quartz countertops, brand-new stainless steel appliances, connectivity features like whole-home wifi, Ring Security Kits and more – all help elevate your everyday living and come as standard.

Lennar's Prevail is a masterplan community in south Meridian, located just 20 minutes from Boise. Residents enjoy access to top-rated schools, shopping centers and family-friendly recreation. Planned amenities for Prevail also include a park, picnic area, tot lot, pond and gazebo.

Prevail is located at 5430 S Scandia Ave in Meridian, ID 83642. For more information on these new homes in Meridian by Lennar, visit www.lennar.com/boise.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com .

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

Related Links

https://www.calatlantichomes.com/

