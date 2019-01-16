Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Camden, New Community In Avon, IN

AVON, Ind., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar (NYSE: LEN), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Camden, giving home shoppers a personal introduction to its brand new Venture home collection and the benefits of a life within the charming town of Avon, Indiana, located just west of downtown Indianapolis. The public is invited to tour two stunning model homes at Camden during its Grand Opening weekend, being held Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"The new Venture Collection at Camden provides a winning combination for Indianapolis area home shoppers with beautiful homes filled with value and a vibrant location," said Craig Jensen, Indiana Division President for Lennar. "Camden is a wonderful addition to our family of communities and we're more than excited to watch it come to life."

The ranch and two-story homes in Camden's Venture Collection range from 1,800 to 3,000 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each home design features an open layout with generous living areas created for easy entertaining and comfortable, quality time with family and friends. Homes at Camden feature Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, in which each Lennar home includes the most popular options and upgrades in the base price of the home.

At Camden, this includes upgraded flooring, soaring ceilings, seamlessly connected outdoor patios, large master suites and beautifully upgraded kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large kitchen islands. All homes are Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ to ensure robust internet connectivity in every corner of every home. Pricing at Camden begins in the mid-$200,000s.

Residents at Camden will enjoy a private community swimming pool and pool house, community playground and walking trails. The neighborhood is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of downtown Avon, as well as the town's many recreational destinations including Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township park, which together offer walking paths, disc golf, fishing and playgrounds.

For commuters, Camden offers quick and convenient access to metro Indianapolis via I-70, I-64 and SR-267 and CR-36, leading straight to I-465. For children living within the community, Camden is part of the desirable Avon Community School Corporation.

For more on Camden, visit the community at 1051 Meadowbank Lane, Avon, Indiana, 46123 or call (317) 659-3253. Additional information is available at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633



SOURCE Lennar Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lennar.com

