Lennar Announces Grand Opening of Landing at The San Francisco Shipyard Saturday, March 16

"We are excited to introduce this incredible community to Bay Area home shoppers seeking upscale home designs in a thoughtfully planned community setting," said Garrett Chan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard. "With stunning views, unparalleled amenities and a unique waterfront location, there really is no other place like it in the city. It's sure to become the next highly-sought after location."

Landing offers a collection of elevated, attached new homes for sale that range from approximately 600 to 1,550 square feet of living space, that offer one to three bedrooms. Each home showcases sophisticated design details, such as stylish open-concept living areas, modern kitchens and luxurious master suites.

Every home at Landing also exhibits Lennar's innovative Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs and signature Everything's Included® features. The homes have been designed for whole-home connectivity with no dead spots. Additionally, a whole series of high-end features, such as stainless steel Bosch® appliances including refrigerator and a built-in microwave, washer and dryer, quartz countertops with matching backsplashes, integrated home automation features voice activated by Amazon Alexa and so much more – all come included at no additional cost.

The lifestyle at The San Francisco Shipyard would not be complete without the community's unique amenities. The Shipyard Shuttle, several parks, preserved open space, public art installations, gorgeous bay views, a playground and The Storehouse – an onsite specialty general store – are all to be found within the masterplan. It's also located close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options in Dogpatch and Bayview, along with a quick and easy commute to downtown.

Prospective home shoppers are encouraged to explore the community firsthand at the Landing Grand Opening on Saturday, March 16. The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center, located at 11 Innes Court in San Francisco. For more information visit www.lennar.com/thesfshipyard.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

