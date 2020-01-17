Lennar Announces January 17 Grand Opening of Manzana Pointe

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, today announced plans to debut Manzana Pointe, on Friday, January 17. This Converse-based community offers prospective homebuyers the opportunity to purchase an affordable and value driven home without missing out on features such as energy efficiency and a full appliance package.

"We're here to support the first-time homebuyer and show them that they can stop paying monthly rent and finally invest in a home of their own," said Brian Barron, Division President of Lennar San Antonio. "Converse is a fast-growing subdivision of San Antonio and buying early will be ideal as prices in this area are predicted to raise with development."

At Manzana Pointe, home shoppers have seven different floorplans to choose from. These homes provide a variety of home sizes and styles that range from approximately 466 to 1,880 square feet of living space, one to four bedrooms and one to two bathrooms. Prices start from the $130,000s.

Each new home at Manzana Pointe will offer the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. The homeowners will also enjoy the granite countertops, luxury hard surfaces, and full stainless-steel appliance package at no extra cost.

Manzana Pointe is located Northeast San Antonio in Converse, a fast-growing part of the city. The community is situated near four main roadways allowing for quick access to shopping and dining destinations. Downtown San Antonio is also just a simple 15-minute drive from this community.

