Lennar Announces Opening and Virtual Tours of Last East-Facing Palisades Homes at SF Shipyard

"We are excited to introduce this next phase of the Shipyard community to Bay Area home shoppers seeking great design in a thoughtfully planned community setting," said Garrett Chan, Vice President of Sales for Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard. "With stunning views available on select home sites, unparalleled amenities and a unique waterfront location, there really is no other place like it in the city."

Situated along perimeters of the Hilltop, select Palisades homes offer stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, downtown skyline, Oakland Hills and Peninsula.

Palisades' spacious townhomes feature private entrances, two-bay garages and private rooftop decks. The floorplans include thoughtful design details, while the rooftop decks leverage the sunny microclimate, providing the ideal backdrop for entertaining family and friends. Through its distinctive design, these townhomes offer the functionality and privacy of a single-family home, with the ease of a condominium and includes hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchens, elegant finishes, and European appliances.

Every home at Palisades also exhibits Lennar's innovative Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs and signature Everything's Included® features. The homes have been designed for whole-home connectivity with no dead spots. Additionally, a whole series of high-end features, such as stainless-steel Bosch® appliances including refrigerator and a built-in microwave, washer and dryer, quartz countertops with matching backsplashes, integrated home automation features voice activated by Amazon Alexa and so much more – all come included at no additional cost.

The lifestyle at The San Francisco Shipyard would not be complete without the community's unique amenities. Multiple parks preserved open space, public art installations, gorgeous bay views, a playground and The Storehouse – an onsite specialty general store – are all to be found within the masterplan community. It is located close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options in Dogpatch and Bayview, along with a quick and easy access to downtown, the Peninsula and other destinations.

For more information, call the Sales Center at 415-975-4181 or visit us online at www.lennar.com/thesfshipyard.

A gallery of images is available at https://liveatsfshipyard.com/palisades/

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

