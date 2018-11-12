Lennar Announces Plans For Heritage Landing

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), the nation's leading homebuilder, today announced plans to develop Heritage Landing, a new golf and country club community to be situated on the west side of Burnt Store Road just five miles south of US 41. Heritage Landing will offer a blend of stunning new home designs and upscale amenities that create a modern coastal appeal. Sales are anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

"We are delighted to bring our stunning new home designs to the highly desirable area of Punta Gorda. This community represents a unique opportunity to have a golf and country club west of 175 and US 41," said David Meyers, Southwest Florida Director of Operations for Lennar. "Homeowners will also enjoy close proximity to Charlotte Harbor and Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park which adds to the long list of recreational activities surrounding the community."

Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities including an 18-hole golf course designed by Gordon Lewis, a resort-style pool, a state-of the-art fitness center with sauna and a tennis center.

Heritage Landing will feature a wide selection of multi-family and single-family homes including terrace condominiums, luxury coach homes, and manor-style designs. All of the floorplans will incorporate innovative design details and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program which provides customers with a high level of standard features already included in the price of the homes. Features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer-style cabinetry and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. Pricing starts in the $200,000s.

