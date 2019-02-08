Lennar Brings Next Gen® Designs to Timnath with the Grand Opening of WildWing on March 9 & 10

"Northern Colorado's natural beauty and ample recreational opportunities make it an ideal locale for generations of all ages, which is why we are excited to introduce our unique Next Gen® home designs that cater to multi-generational living," said Frank Walker, Colorado Division President for Lennar. "Complete with our signature Everything's Included® features, the innovative Next Gen® design allows families to share the comfort of their home with loved ones without the need to sacrifice anyone's privacy or independence."

The Next Gen® layout provides a beautiful, single-family home plus an attached private suite that are seamlessly connected through a dual access door, for as much interaction as desired. The full private suite features everything one would need to live comfortably and privately: its own separate entrance, open living area with kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom – it's like having two homes under one roof.

The Grand Collection at WildWing offers five ranch and two-story floorplans starting from the low $500,000s and ranging from approximately 2,528 to 4,155 square feet including three to six bedrooms and two to four and one-half bathrooms. New homes showcase open living areas with upscale kitchens and large center islands for easy entertaining, outdoor living areas, expansive master suites, spacious secondary bedrooms and flexible spaces. In addition, Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program outfits every new home with a high level of designer upgrades and features as standard. This includes high-quality cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, home automation technology, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Designs and much more—all at no extra cost.

WildWing offers home shoppers an incredible opportunity to purchase a brand-new, Everything's Included® home in Timnath, beautifully nestled alongside the Timnath reservoir for true lakeside living. The community provides the perfect escape into the Northern Colorado outdoors, yet is situated only minutes from nearby cities and towns offering the best of both worlds.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to attend the WildWing Grand Opening on March 9 and 10 located at 2962 Water View Street in Timnath, Colo. 80547. For more information, please visit www.Lennar.com/Colorado.

