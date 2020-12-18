Lennar Brings Popular Townhome & Carriage Home Designs To New Lochiel Farm Community In Exton, Pennsylvania

"Exton is filled with young, active professionals and families who want the contemporary new home lifestyle and thrive on living in close proximity to work and recreation," said Lennar's Philly Metro Division President Tench Tilghman. "Lochiel Farm gives them the best of both worlds in a home that is brimming with the best in design and amenities."

Lochiel Farm Carriage Homes range from 2,333 to 2,588 square feet with two stories of living space and prices starting in the upper $400,000s. Lochiel Farm Townhomes total 2,142 square feet in three stories of living space with prices starting in the mid $400,000s.

All homes include three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage, upgraded gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites. Townhome designs also include a finished walk-out lower level perfect for a home office, gathering or play area.

Through Lennar's Everything's Included® program, the carriage and townhomes at Lochiel Farm offer the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades built into the base price of the home. This includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and smart technology amenities.

Residents at Lochiel Farm will enjoy a neighborhood tot lot and meandering walking paths. Lochiel Farm will also have direct access to the Chester Valley Trail, a fully improved walking and biking trail following the former Reading Railroad line. The community is adjacent to the 727-acre Exton Park offering a playground, walking trails, picnic areas and three multi-use fields.

Lochiel Farm is minutes from neighborhood shopping and dining in Exton and 15 minutes from King of Prussia, the second largest shopping mall in the U.S. For commuting residents, Lochiel Farm is connected to the greater Philadelphia area by the Philadelphia Turnpike, Route 202 and Route 422.

Children living at Lochiel Farm are served by Exton Elementary School, Fugett Middle School and East High School.

Lochiel Farm is located at 125 Livingston Ln., Exton, Pennsylvania 19341. For more information, call (610) 606-1644 or visit us online at the Lochiel Farm community website or www.lennar.com.

