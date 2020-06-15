Lennar Corporation To Release Earnings After Market Close On June 15, 2020

MIAMI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020 after the market closes on June 15, 2020, instead of before the market opens on June 16, 2020, as previously announced. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX, formerly known as Lennar Ventures, drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

