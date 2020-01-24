Lennar Introduces Masterplanned Community Of Silos In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, announced today the debut of Silos, a beautiful new masterplanned community located on the West side of San Antonio just three miles outside Loop 1604. Silos will offer a diverse selection of floorplans and price points that meet the needs of families at every stage of life. Home shoppers are invited to tour the model homes this weekend.

"We are thrilled to be opening this new master planned community in the highly sought West San Antonio. The community will feature a luxury-style amenity center complete with a clubhouse, swimming pool and playground for residents," said Brian Barron, Division President of Lennar San Antonio. "It's prime location and upscale amenities provide a winning combination for home shoppers seeking a rural lifestyle with easy access to urban conveniences."

The masterplanned community will span 335 acres and consist of approximately 1,400 homesites with a large variety of floorplan options. Silos will offer 18 unique floorplans ranging from 466 to over 2,600 square feet of living space catering to first-time homebuyers, growing families, military veterans, and retirees. Designed for the modern family, Lennar's new home designs showcase open living areas, spacious bedrooms, expansive master suites, and outdoor living areas. Homeowners will also enjoy upgraded features at no extra cost, including granite countertops, luxury hard surface flooring, and full stainless-steel appliance package. Prices range from the low $130,000s to the upper $260,000s.

Additionally, each new home at Silos will offer the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. It provides popular features and popular upgrades, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ designs at no additional cost. Designed using heat maps to maximize Wi-Fi signal strength, these select floorplans guarantee superior connections in every room for all wireless devices – as well as streaming video, music, and games – with no dead spots.

For more information about Silos, please visit www.lennar.com/sanantonio or call 210-393-8095.

