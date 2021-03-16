Lennar Reports First Quarter EPS of $3.20

MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Net earnings of $1.0 billion , or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $398.5 million , or $1.27 per diluted share – both up over 150%

Excluding the pretax gain of $469.7 million ( $358.7 million after tax) related to the mark to market of a strategic investment that went public, EPS would have been $2.04 per diluted share

Deliveries of 12,314 homes – up 19%

New orders of 15,570 homes – up 26%; new orders dollar value of $6.5 billion – up 31%

Backlog of 22,077 homes – up 25%; backlog dollar value of $9.5 billion – up 32%

Revenues of $5.3 billion – up 18%

Homebuilding net margins of $824.8 million , compared to $474.3 million

Gross margin on home sales of 25.0%, compared to 20.5%



S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.4%, compared to 9.2%



Net margin on home sales of 16.6%, compared to 11.4%

Financial Services operating earnings of $146.2 million , compared to $58 .2 million

Multifamily operating loss of $0.9 million , compared to operating earnings of $1.8 million

Lennar Other operating earnings of $471.3 million (including $469.7 million gain related to a strategic investment that went public), compared to $0.9 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 billion

No borrowings under the Company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 24.0%, compared to 33.6%

Controlled homesites as a percentage of total owned and controlled homesites increased to 45%, compared to 31%

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2021. First quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 were $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2020 of $398.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to announce our results for the first quarter of 2021 which were driven by both operational excellence as well as an extraordinary contribution from one of our technology investments."

"We achieved net earnings of just over $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to $398.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share in the prior year. Overall, we continue to see improvement in our bottom line and returns, driven by consistent strategies that have continued to work for our company."

"In spite of a recent uptick in interest rates, the housing market remains very strong across the country. A combination of still low interest rates, strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government, and solid household formation continue to drive demand, while the housing shortage driven by 10 years of production shortfall, defines a constrained supply. This combination indicates a sustained strong housing market with pricing power keeping pace with cost increases."

"Our first quarter results benefited from continued robust market conditions, combined with the exceptional performance of our core homebuilding and financial services businesses. Our first quarter homebuilding gross margin of 25.0%, a 450 basis point improvement over the prior year, was partly driven by our strategy of matching sales pace with production pace and keeping price increases in step with cost increases. Both homebuilding and financial services operations have continued to benefit from our strategic technology investments which have materially driven improvements in both segments. Our homebuilding SG&A was a historic first quarter low of 8.4% vs 9.2% last year and reflects continued improvement as we incorporate technology driven innovation across our platform. In financial services we have continued to drive performance through technology advancements to improve our bottom line."

Mr. Miller continued, "In our first quarter we also saw the upside embedded in some of our technology investments. We are not only improving our core business by incorporating these technologies, but we also benefit from the economic upside of our investments in exceptional innovators. Our well-documented Opendoor investment (NYSE: OPEN) went public in the first quarter and drove $470 million of profit as the public markets joined us in understanding the innovative potential that Opendoor pioneered in the iBuyer space. Although the now public stock price may go up and down over time, we remain long-term investors in order to help evolve our business strategy and drive associated benefits to the Lennar operating platform. In addition, two other technology-driven companies in which we have investments have announced agreements to merge with publicly traded special purpose acquisition companies."

"We ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in cash and no borrowings on our revolver. During the quarter, we began to repurchase a small amount of stock, and ended the quarter with a homebuilding debt to capital of 24.0%, an all-time low."

Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to accelerate production, with starts in the quarter up 26% over the prior year, thereby positioning our company for growth through the year. New home sales were strong in all of our major markets and increased 26% year over year. We continued our previously stated strategy of improving our controlled homesite percentage which increased by 1,400 basis points year over year and 600 basis points sequentially to end the first quarter at 45%, while reducing our years owned supply of homesites to 3.4 years from 4.0 years year over year and from 3.5 years sequentially."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "We have been and continue to be very focused on production costs and cycle times as the homebuilding industry ramps up to meet growing demand. Our focus on our trade partner relationships together with our size and scale have enabled us to maintain consistent production while we match cost increases with pricing power to maintain margin in the first quarter. Lennar is also uniquely positioned with our production-oriented Everything's Included® business model to navigate the industry supply challenges."

Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing market has proven to be resilient in the current environment and we expect it to continue to be a significant driver in the recovery of the overall economy. As we look ahead to our second quarter, we expect to deliver approximately 14,200 - 14,400 homes while we expect homebuilding margins to remain at 25.0% despite rising material and labor costs. With an excellent balance sheet and continued execution of our core operating strategies, we are extremely well positioned for an even stronger 2021 as the year progresses."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2021 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2020

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 18% in the first quarter of 2021 to $4.9 billion from $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 19% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 12,302 homes in the first quarter of 2021 from 10,313 homes in the first quarter of 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $398,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $402,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margin on home sales were $1.2 billion, or 25.0%, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $849.0 million, or 20.5%, in the first quarter of 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily driven by pricing power as we have been able to increase revenue per square foot, as well as lower interest expense per home delivered as result of paydowns of senior notes in the past two years and lower field expense as a percentage of home sales revenue due to increased volume.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $410.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $378.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.4% in the first quarter of 2021, from 9.2% in the first quarter of 2020. This was the lowest percentage for a first quarter in the Company's history primarily due to the Company focus on improving its operating leverage combined with the benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $146.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (which included $47.3 million of operating earnings and an add back of $10.9 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating earnings increased primarily due to the improvement in the mortgage business as a result of an increase in volume and margin and improvement in the title business as a result of an increase in volume.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to operating earnings of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $471.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a gain of $469.7 million related to a strategic investment, Opendoor, which began trading on the Nasdaq stock market in December 2020. The gain relates to the mark to market of our share holdings in the public entity. Two other technology driven companies in which we have investments have announced agreements to merge with publicly traded special purpose acquisition companies.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 510,000 shares of its Class A common stock for $43.1 million at an average per share price of $84.51.

Liquidity

At February 28, 2021, the Company had $2.4 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $4.9 billion of available capacity.

2021 Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the second quarter of 2021:

New Orders 16,500 - 16,700 Deliveries 14,200 - 14,400 Average Sales Price $405,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 25.0% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 7.9% - 8.0% Financial Services Operating Earnings $100 million - $105 million

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for fiscal year 2021:

Deliveries 62,000 - 64,000 Average Sales Price $400,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 25.0% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 7.6% - 7.8% Financial Services Operating Earnings $445 million - $460 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; increases in operating costs, including costs related to construction materials, labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which exceed our ability to increase prices, both in our Homebuilding and Multifamily businesses; reduced availability of mortgage financing or increased interest rates; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3026 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

February 28,

February 29,

2021

2020 Revenues:





Homebuilding $ 4,943,056



4,172,116

Financial Services 244,069



198,661

Multifamily 131,443



132,617

Lennar Other 6,900



1,943

Total revenues $ 5,325,468



4,505,337









Homebuilding operating earnings $ 833,180



460,398

Financial Services operating earnings 146,207



47,317

Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (874)



1,785

Lennar Other operating earnings 471,346



899

Corporate general and administrative expenses (110,531)



(82,634)

Charitable foundation contribution (12,314)



(4,213)

Earnings before income taxes 1,327,014



423,552

Provision for income taxes (310,105)



(32,329)

Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests) 1,016,909



391,223

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,540



(7,229)

Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,001,369



398,452









Average shares outstanding:





Basic 309,020



311,213

Diluted 309,020



311,215









Earnings per share:





Basic $ 3.20



1.27

Diluted $ 3.20



1.27









Supplemental information:





Interest incurred (1) $ 71,064



93,291









EBIT (2):





Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,001,369



398,452

Provision for income taxes 310,105



32,329

Interest expense included in:





Costs of homes sold 74,947



72,823

Costs of land sold 559



197

Homebuilding other expense, net 4,931



5,934

Total interest expense 80,437



78,954

EBIT $ 1,391,911



509,735







(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

February 29,

2021

2020 Homebuilding revenues:





Sales of homes $ 4,890,914



4,140,767

Sales of land 47,643



26,867

Other homebuilding 4,499



4,482

Total homebuilding revenues 4,943,056



4,172,116









Homebuilding costs and expenses:





Costs of homes sold 3,666,862



3,291,779

Costs of land sold 41,188



27,135

Selling, general and administrative 410,236



378,892

Total homebuilding costs and expenses 4,118,286



3,697,806

Homebuilding net margins 824,770



474,310

Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (4,565)



(4,546)

Homebuilding other income (expense), net 12,975



(9,366)

Homebuilding operating earnings $ 833,180



460,398









Financial Services revenues $ 244,069



198,661

Financial Services costs and expenses 97,862



151,344

Financial Services operating earnings $ 146,207



47,317









Multifamily revenues $ 131,443



132,617

Multifamily costs and expenses 131,049



137,348

Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain (1,268)



6,516

Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (874)



1,785









Lennar Other revenues $ 6,900



1,943

Lennar Other costs and expenses 4,252



2,574

Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net (1,047)



1,530

Lennar Other unrealized gain 469,745



—

Lennar Other operating earnings $ 471,346



899



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:



East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions





For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 3,920



3,388



$ 1,351,301



1,153,715



$ 345,000



341,000

Central 2,419



2,043



926,438



786,698



383,000



385,000

Texas 2,349



1,577



636,411



463,796



271,000



294,000

West 3,622



3,304



1,976,808



1,731,514



546,000



524,000

Other 4



9



3,647



8,039



912,000



893,000

Total 12,314



10,321



$ 4,894,605



4,143,762



$ 397,000



401,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 12 homes with a dollar value of $3.7 million and an average sales price of $308,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2021, compared to eight home deliveries with a dollar value of $3.0 million and an average sales price of $374,000 for the three months ended February 29, 2020.



At

For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 340



344



4,814



3,731



$ 1,700,112



1,274,353



$ 353,000



342,000

Central 274



323



3,326



2,667



1,333,626



1,018,443



401,000



382,000

Texas 218



236



2,775



1,999



812,169



573,079



293,000



287,000

West 327



352



4,652



3,965



2,692,395



2,125,632



579,000



536,000

Other 3



3



3



14



2,974



13,581



991,000



970,000

Total 1,162



1,258



15,570



12,376



$ 6,541,276



5,005,088



$ 420,000



404,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 35 homes with a dollar value of $11.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 represent new orders in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2021, compared to 26 new orders with a dollar value of $8.1 million and an average sales price of $310,000 in five active communities for the three months ended February 29, 2020.



At

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020

February 28,

2021

February 29,

2020 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 6,907



6,033



$ 2,659,746



2,147,007



$ 385,000



356,000

Central 5,278



3,774



2,169,360



1,475,711



411,000



391,000

Texas 3,249



2,592



1,000,342



822,620



308,000



317,000

West 6,642



5,219



3,629,018



2,702,535



546,000



518,000

Other 1



14



1,175



13,995



1,175,000



1,000,000

Total 22,077



17,632



$ 9,459,641



7,161,868



$ 428,000



406,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 61 homes with a backlog dollar value of $19.4 million and an average sales price of $318,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at February 28, 2021, compared to 49 homes with a backlog dollar value of $15.2 million and an average sales price of $311,000 at February 29, 2020.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









February 28,

November 30,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,421,411



2,703,986

Restricted cash 17,878



15,211

Receivables, net 300,134



298,671

Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 9,320,283



8,593,399

Land and land under development 7,564,900



7,495,262

Consolidated inventory not owned 807,759



836,567

Total inventories 17,692,942



16,925,228

Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,077,353



953,177

Goodwill 3,442,359



3,442,359

Other assets 1,162,564



1,190,793



26,114,641



25,529,425

Financial Services 2,217,551



2,708,118

Multifamily 1,183,720



1,175,908

Lennar Other 1,036,068



521,726

Total assets $ 30,551,980



29,935,177

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,037,266



1,037,338

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 671,235



706,691

Senior notes and other debts payable, net 5,976,168



5,955,758

Other liabilities 2,459,332



2,225,864



10,144,001



9,925,651

Financial Services 1,113,083



1,644,248

Multifamily 235,651



252,911

Lennar Other 41,794



12,966

Total liabilities 11,534,529



11,835,776

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 30,047



29,894

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,944



3,944

Additional paid-in capital 8,724,192



8,676,056

Retained earnings 11,488,520



10,564,994

Treasury stock (1,348,710)



(1,279,227)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,747)



(805)

Total stockholders' equity 18,896,246



17,994,856

Noncontrolling interests 121,205



104,545

Total equity 19,017,451



18,099,401

Total liabilities and equity $ 30,551,980



29,935,177



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)













February 28,

November 30,

February 29,

2021

2020

2020 Homebuilding debt $ 5,976,168



5,955,758



8,115,498

Stockholders' equity 18,896,246



17,994,856



16,044,599

Total capital $ 24,872,414



23,950,614



24,160,097

Homebuilding debt to total capital 24.0 %

24.9 %

33.6 %











Homebuilding debt $ 5,976,168



5,955,758



8,115,498

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 2,421,411



2,703,986



784,950

Net homebuilding debt $ 3,554,757



3,251,772



7,330,548

Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 15.8 %

15.3 %

31.4 %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

