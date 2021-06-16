Lennar Reports Second Quarter EPS of $2.65

MIAMI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Net earnings of $831.4 million , or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $517.4 million , or $1.65 per diluted share – both up 61%

Net earnings were $923.6 million , or $2.95 per diluted share, excluding the mark to market losses on the Company's strategic investments in Opendoor and Sunnova, and the gain on sale of the Company's solar business

Deliveries of 14,493 homes – up 14%

New orders of 17,157 homes – up 32%; new orders dollar value of $7.6 billion – up 56%

Backlog of 24,741 homes – up 38%; backlog dollar value of $11.0 billion – up 56%

Revenues of $6.4 billion – up 22%

Homebuilding net margins of $1.1 billion , compared to $655.1 million

Gross margin on home sales of 26.1%, compared to 21.6%



S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 7.6%, compared to 8.3%



Net margin on home sales of 18.5%, compared to 13.3%

Financial Services operating earnings of $121.2 million , compared to $150.6 million (including a $61.4 million gain on deconsolidation)

Multifamily operating earnings of $22.4 million , compared to operating loss of $0.6 million

Lennar Other operating loss of $54.1 million , compared to $18.0 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion

Controlled homesites as a percentage of total owned and controlled homesites increased to 50%, compared to 32%

No borrowings under the Company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 23.1%, compared to 31.2%

Subsequent to May 31, 2021 :

The Company retired $300 million of homebuilding senior notes due December 2021



S&P upgraded the Company to Investment Grade. The Company now has an Investment Grade rating from all three agencies.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2021. Second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 were $831.4 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2020 of $517.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to announce our results for the second quarter where we achieved net earnings of $831.4 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to $517.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share in the prior year. Our second quarter results benefited from the exceptional performance of our core homebuilding and financial services businesses combined with robust market conditions."

Mr. Miller continued, "Excluding certain non-operational gains and losses, our second quarter net earnings were $923.6 million, or $2.95 per diluted share. This number excludes the mark to market losses on the significant stock price volatility of certain of our strategic technology investments and the gain on the sale of our solar business."

"During the second quarter, the housing market remained very strong across the country, even as interest rates mildly ticked up. A combination of strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government and a developing return to normalcy continued to drive the economy forward while bringing the housing market to new heights."

"We ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in cash, no borrowings on our $2.5 billion revolver and a homebuilding debt to capital of 23.1%, an all-time Company low. With regards to the previously announced potential tax-free spin-off of certain assets, given the strength of the market which has accelerated our earnings and equity growth, we have slowed progress this quarter in order to focus on upsizing the asset base of the businesses we would like to spin-off and are targeting an asset base of $5-$6 billion, compared to $3-$5 billion we discussed last quarter."

Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "Our second quarter homebuilding gross margin of 26.1% was the highest second quarter percentage in the Company's history, and a 450 basis point improvement over the prior year. The improvement was driven by a higher than expected sales price per home delivered of $414,000 reflecting higher sales prices in most of our markets, partially offset by higher land and construction costs. Even as we continue to close out communities at a faster pace than expected, we grew community count sequentially this quarter, and still expect our community count to grow approximately 10% year-over-year, by year-end."

Mr. Beckwitt continued, "Our second quarter new orders were 17,157 homes, a 32% increase over last year, while our new home deliveries were 14,493 homes, a 14% improvement over last year. Our homebuilding SG&A of 7.6% was the lowest second quarter percentage in the Company's history and reflects continued improvement as we incorporate technology driven innovation across our platform. Accordingly, our net margin was 18.5%, an all-time Company record."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to significantly focus on production, with our quarterly starts pace increasing to 5.5 homes per community in the second quarter from 2.9 homes per community last year, positioning our company for growth through the year. We continue to focus on production costs and cycle times as the homebuilding industry ramps up to meet growing demand. Lennar is uniquely positioned with our size, scale and production-oriented Everything's Included® business model to mitigate the well documented industry supply challenges."

Mr. Jaffe continued, "On the land front, we continued our previously stated strategy of improving our controlled homesite percentage which increased by 1,800 basis points year over year to end the second quarter at 50%, while reducing our years owned supply of homesites to 3.3 years from 3.9 years last year."

Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing market has proven to be robust in the current environment and we expect it to continue to be a significant driver in the recovery of the overall economy. As we look ahead to our third quarter, we expect to deliver between 15,800 – 16,100 homes while we expect homebuilding gross margins to continue to exceed prior guidance and be between 27.0% - 27.5%. With an excellent balance sheet and continued execution of our core operating strategies, we are extremely well positioned for a very strong 2021."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2020

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 21% in the second quarter of 2021 to $6.0 billion from $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 14% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, and a 6% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 14,462 homes in the second quarter of 2021 from 12,653 homes in the second quarter of 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $414,000 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $389,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin on home sales were $1.6 billion, or 26.1%, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 billion, or 21.6%, in the second quarter of 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily as a result of pricing power as the increase in revenue per square foot outpaced the increase in cost per square foot. Additionally, the Company continued to focus on controlling construction costs. Gross margin on land sales in the second quarter of 2021 was $5.8 million compared to a loss of $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The loss in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a write-off of costs as a result of Lennar not moving forward with a naval base development in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $455.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $407.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.6% in the second quarter of 2021, from 8.3% in the second quarter of 2020. This was the lowest percentage for a second quarter in the Company's history primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $121.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $150.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 (which included $147.3 million of operating earnings and an add back of $3.3 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). The second quarter of 2020 included a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity. Excluding this gain, the improvement in operating earnings was primarily due to an increase in margin in the mortgage business and an increase in volume and margin in the title business.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $54.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded mark to market losses on its Opendoor and Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") investments of $234.3 million and $38.3 million, respectively. This was partially offset by a gain of $151.5 million recognized during the quarter related to the sale of the Company's solar business to Sunnova.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 COMPARED TO

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2020

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 20% in the six months ended May 31, 2021 to $10.9 billion from $9.1 billion in the six months ended May 31, 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 17% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 26,764 homes in the six months ended May 31, 2021 from 22,966 homes in the six months ended May 31, 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $406,000 in the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $395,000 in the six months ended May 31, 2020.

Gross margin on home sales were $2.8 billion, or 25.6%, in the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $1.9 billion or 21.1%, in the six months ended May 31, 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily as a result of pricing power as the increase in revenue per square foot outpaced the increase in cost per square foot. Additionally, the Company continued to focus on controlling construction costs. Gross margin on land sales in the six months ended May 31, 2021 was $12.3 million, compared to a loss of $23.8 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020. The loss in the six months ended May 31, 2020 was primarily due to a write-off of costs in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of Lennar not moving forward with a naval base development in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $865.4 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $786.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.0% in the six months ended May 31, 2021, from 8.7% in the six months ended May 31, 2020. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $267.4 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $208.8 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020 (which included $194.6 million operating earnings and an add back of $14.1 million net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). The six months ended May 31, 2020 included a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity. Excluding this gain, the improvement in operating earnings was primarily due to an increase in volume and margin in the mortgage and title businesses.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $21.5 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to operating earnings of $1.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $417.2 million in the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $17.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020. The operating earnings for the six months ended May 31, 2021 was primarily due to the net gain related to the mark to market of our shareholdings in Opendoor, which began trading on the Nasdaq stock market in December 2020 and the gain on the sale of the solar business to Sunnova.

Tax Rate

For the six months ended May 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had a tax provision of $570.2 million and $192.8 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.7% and 17.4%, respectively. In the six months ended May 31, 2020, the overall effective income tax rate was lower primarily due to the extension of the new energy efficient home tax credit during the first quarter of 2020.

Debt Transaction

Subsequent to May 31, 2021, the Company retired $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due December 2021.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of one million shares of its Class A common stock for $98 million at an average per share price of $98.44. For the six months ended May 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 1.5 million shares of its Class A common stock for $142 million at an average per share price of $93.73.

Liquidity

At May 31, 2021, the Company had $2.6 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $5.1 billion of available capacity.

2021 Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the third quarter of 2021:

New Orders 16,000 - 16,300 Deliveries 15,800 - 16,100 Average Sales Price $420,000 - $425,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 27.0% - 27.5% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 7.3% - 7.4% Financial Services Operating Earnings $95 million - $100 million

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for fiscal year 2021:

Deliveries 62,000 - 64,000 Average Sales Price $420,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 26.5% - 27.0% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 7.3% - 7.5% Financial Services Operating Earnings $460 million - $470 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; increases in operating costs, including costs related to construction materials, labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which exceed our ability to increase prices, both in our Homebuilding and Multifamily businesses; reduced availability of mortgage financing or increased interest rates; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter earnings will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3901 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 6,028,041



4,949,484



10,971,097



9,121,600

Financial Services 218,747



196,263



462,816



394,924

Multifamily 177,473



123,117



308,916



255,734

Lennar Other 5,984



18,509



12,884



20,452

Total revenues $ 6,430,245



5,287,373



11,755,713



9,792,710

















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,112,475



631,361



1,945,655



1,091,759

Financial Services operating earnings 121,320



147,326



267,527



194,643

Multifamily operating earnings (loss) 22,397



(638)



21,523



1,147

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) (54,097)



(18,021)



417,249



(17,122)

Corporate general and administrative expenses (90,717)



(78,183)



(201,248)



(160,817)

Charitable foundation contribution (14,493)



(5,268)



(26,807)



(9,481)

Earnings before income taxes 1,096,885



676,577



2,423,899



1,100,129

Provision for income taxes (260,113)



(160,479)



(570,218)



(192,808)

Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests) 836,772



516,098



1,853,681



907,321

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,409



(1,308)



20,949



(8,537)

Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 831,363



517,406



1,832,732



915,858

















Average shares outstanding:













Basic 308,893



308,373



308,957



309,793

Diluted 308,893



308,373



308,957



309,794

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.66



1.66



5.86



2.92

Diluted $ 2.65



1.65



5.85



2.91

















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 71,453



90,907



142,517



184,198

















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 831,363



517,406



1,832,732



915,858

Provision for income taxes 260,113



160,479



570,218



192,808

Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 88,761



81,698



163,708



154,520

Costs of land sold 633



335



1,192



532

Homebuilding other expense, net 5,269



5,743



10,200



11,678

Total interest expense 94,663



87,776



175,100



166,730

EBIT $ 1,186,139



765,661



2,578,050



1,275,396







(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.







LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 5,980,731



4,925,081



10,871,645



9,065,848

Sales of land 38,785



19,833



86,428



46,700

Other homebuilding 8,525



4,570



13,024



9,052

Total homebuilding revenues 6,028,041



4,949,484



10,971,097



9,121,600

















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 4,421,373



3,862,771



8,088,235



7,154,550

Costs of land sold 32,979



43,369



74,167



70,504

Selling, general and administrative 455,164



407,191



865,400



786,083

Total homebuilding costs and expenses 4,909,516



4,313,331



9,027,802



8,011,137

Homebuilding net margins 1,118,525



636,153



1,943,295



1,110,463

Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (1,688)



(9,100)



(6,253)



(13,646)

Homebuilding other income (expense), net (4,362)



4,308



8,613



(5,058)

Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,112,475



631,361



1,945,655



1,091,759

















Financial Services revenues $ 218,747



196,263



462,816



394,924

Financial Services costs and expenses 97,427



110,355



195,289



261,699

Financial Services gain on deconsolidation —



61,418



—



61,418

Financial Services operating earnings $ 121,320



147,326



267,527



194,643

















Multifamily revenues $ 177,473



123,117



308,916



255,734

Multifamily costs and expenses 168,930



123,473



299,979



260,821

Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain 13,854



(282)



12,586



6,234

Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ 22,397



(638)



21,523



1,147

















Lennar Other revenues $ 5,984



18,509



12,884



20,452

Lennar Other costs and expenses 5,732



(1,072)



9,984



1,502

Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net 63,221



(37,602)



62,174



(36,072)

Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss) (1) (117,570)



—



352,175



—

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ (54,097)



(18,021)



417,249



(17,122)



(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Opendoor (OPEN) mark to market $ (234,290)



—

235,455



— Sunnova (NOVA) mark to market (38,335)



—

(38,335)



— Gain on sale of solar business 151,475



—

151,475



— Other realized gain 3,580



—

3,580



—

$ (117,570)



—

352,175



—

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



For the Three Months Ended May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,480



3,814



$ 1,560,934



1,282,553



$ 348,000



336,000

Central 2,761



2,579



1,093,190



984,247



396,000



382,000

Texas 2,747



2,462



790,391



694,110



288,000



282,000

West 4,502



3,804



2,543,263



1,957,435



565,000



515,000

Other 3



13



2,857



13,013



952,000



1,001,000

Total 14,493



12,672



$ 5,990,635



4,931,358



$ 413,000



389,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 31 homes with a dollar value of $9.9 million and an average sales price of $319,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2021, compared to 19 home deliveries with a dollar value of $6.3 million and an average sales price of $330,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2020.



At May 31,

For the Three Months Ended May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 351



344



5,351



4,126



$ 1,987,929



1,360,519



$ 372,000



330,000

Central 297



325



3,416



2,699



1,399,730



1,024,724



410,000



380,000

Texas 232



221



3,250



2,582



1,000,013



670,139



308,000



260,000

West 342



352



5,135



3,608



3,172,569



1,802,705



618,000



500,000

Other 3



3



5



—



5,146



—



1,029,000



—

Total 1,225



1,245



17,157



13,015



$ 7,565,387



4,858,087



$ 441,000



373,000



Of the total homes listed above, 32 homes with a dollar value of $9.9 million and an average sales price of $373,000 represent homes in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2021, compared to 25 homes with a dollar value of $9.0 million and an average sales price of $361,000 in four active communities for the three months ended May 31, 2020.



For the Six Months Ended May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 8,400



7,202



$ 2,912,235



2,436,268



$ 347,000



338,000

Central 5,180



4,622



2,019,628



1,770,945



390,000



383,000

Texas 5,096



4,039



1,426,802



1,157,907



280,000



287,000

West 8,124



7,108



4,520,071



3,688,948



556,000



519,000

Other 7



22



6,504



21,052



929,000



957,000

Total 26,807



22,993



$ 10,885,240



9,075,120



$ 406,000



395,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 43 homes with a dollar value of $13.6 million and an average sales price of $316,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to 27 home deliveries with a dollar value of $9.3 million and an average sales price of $343,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2020.



For the Six Months Ended May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 10,165



7,857



$ 3,688,041



2,634,872



$ 363,000



335,000

Central 6,742



5,366



2,733,356



2,043,167



405,000



381,000

Texas 6,025



4,581



1,812,182



1,243,218



301,000



271,000

West 9,787



7,573



5,864,964



3,928,337



599,000



519,000

Other 8



14



8,121



13,581



1,015,000



970,000

Total 32,727



25,391



$ 14,106,664



9,863,175



$ 431,000



388,000



Of the total homes listed above, 67 homes with a dollar value of $23.5 million and an average sales price of $351,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2021, compared to 51 homes with a dollar value of $17.1 million and an average sales price of $335,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2020.



At May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 7,778



6,345



$ 3,086,740



2,224,974



$ 397,000



351,000

Central 5,933



3,894



2,475,900



1,516,188



417,000



389,000

Texas 3,752



2,712



1,209,965



798,648



322,000



294,000

West 7,275



5,023



4,258,324



2,547,649



585,000



507,000

Other 3



1



3,465



1,138



1,155,000



1,138,000

Total 24,741



17,975



$ 11,034,394



7,088,597



$ 446,000



394,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 62 homes with a backlog dollar value of $21.4 million and an average sales price of $345,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at May 31, 2021, compared to 55 homes with a backlog dollar value of $18.0 million and an average sales price of $327,000 at May 31, 2020.



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



May 31,

November 30,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,581,583



2,703,986

Restricted cash 35,637



15,211

Receivables, net 353,910



298,671

Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 10,418,116



8,593,399

Land and land under development 7,090,880



7,495,262

Consolidated inventory not owned 910,003



836,567

Total inventories 18,418,999



16,925,228

Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,010,256



953,177

Goodwill 3,442,359



3,442,359

Other assets 1,030,681



1,190,793



26,873,425



25,529,425

Financial Services 2,066,674



2,708,118

Multifamily 1,209,270



1,175,908

Lennar Other 1,073,858



521,726

Total assets $ 31,223,227



29,935,177

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,171,358



1,037,338

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 769,225



706,691

Senior notes and other debts payable, net 5,894,342



5,955,758

Other liabilities 2,281,508



2,225,864



10,116,433



9,925,651

Financial Services 1,084,838



1,644,248

Multifamily 255,327



252,911

Lennar Other 64,531



12,966

Total liabilities 11,521,129



11,835,776

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 30,049



29,894

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,944



3,944

Additional paid-in capital 8,755,020



8,676,056

Retained earnings 12,241,400



10,564,994

Treasury stock (1,452,874)



(1,279,227)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,431)



(805)

Total stockholders' equity 19,576,108



17,994,856

Noncontrolling interests 125,990



104,545

Total equity 19,702,098



18,099,401

Total liabilities and equity $ 31,223,227



29,935,177









LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



May 31,

November 30,

May 31,

2021

2020

2020 Homebuilding debt $ 5,894,342



5,955,758



7,495,674

Stockholders' equity 19,576,108



17,994,856



16,542,703

Total capital $ 25,470,450



23,950,614



24,038,377

Homebuilding debt to total capital 23.1 %

24.9 %

31.2 %











Homebuilding debt $ 5,894,342



5,955,758



7,495,674

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 2,581,583



2,703,986



1,398,682

Net homebuilding debt $ 3,312,759



3,251,772



6,096,992

Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 14.5 %

15.3 %

26.9 %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

