Lennar Reports Third Quarter EPS of $2.12

Net earnings of $666.4 million , or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $513.4 million , or $1.59 per diluted share – up 30% and 33%, respectively

Deliveries of 13,842 homes – up 2%

New orders of 15,564 homes – up 16%; new orders dollar value of $6.3 billion – up 20%

Backlog of 19,697 homes – up 4%; backlog dollar value of $7.9 billion – up 4%

Revenues of $5.9 billion – consistent with prior year

Homebuilding operating margins of $832.0 million , compared to $657.1 million

Gross margin on home sales of 23.1%, compared to 20.4%



S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.0%, compared to 8.3%



Operating margin on home sales of 15.1%, compared to 12.0%

Financial Services operating earnings of $135.1 million , compared to $74.7 million

Multifamily operating loss of $5.1 million , compared to operating earnings of $10.2 million

Lennar Other operating earnings of $8.0 million , compared to $15.8 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 billion

No borrowings under the Company's $2.4 billion revolving credit facility

Paid down approximately $400 million of debt during the quarter

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 29.5%, compared to 37.1%

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2020. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2020 were $666.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2019 of $513.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to announce our results for the third quarter where we achieved net earnings of $666.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $513.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share in the prior year. Our third quarter results benefited from robust market conditions combined with the solid execution of our homebuilding and financial services businesses. Fundamentals in the housing market continued to remain strong supported by record low interest rates and a continued undersupply of new and existing inventory. The housing market continued its strong rebound from the significantly weaker sales environment earlier in the year as a result of COVID-19."

Mr. Miller continued, "During the quarter, we used the strength of the homebuilding market to accelerate starts to catch up on production lost earlier in the year. We carefully matched new orders and starts, with a continued focus on cash management which has led to greater returns. In the third quarter, new orders and starts were up 16% and 17%, respectively, over last year. As expected, our new home deliveries, limited by the production pause in the second quarter, increased only 2% over last year, but our gross margin climbed to 23.1%, a 270 basis point increase over the prior year, and our net margin reached an all-time, third quarter high of 15.1%. Additionally, we paid off approximately $400 million of debt during the quarter, had no borrowings under our $2.4 billion revolving credit facility and ended the quarter with $2.0 billion in cash and homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 29.5%, an all-time low."

"Balancing the early year pause with currently robust market conditions, we expect fourth quarter closings of 15,500 - 16,000 homes with gross margins in the 23.25% - 23.5% range. Given strong demand and limited new and existing home inventory, we expect home sales to remain strong for the foreseeable future. As we maintain a balance between sales and deliveries, we expect fourth quarter sales between 13,800 and 14,300 homes."

Rick Beckwitt, Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "New home sales strengthened across the country in all of our major markets during the third quarter. Our sales pace was 4.2 homes per community in the third quarter, compared to 3.4 in the prior year. Our laser-focus on improving our SG&A leverage combined with the benefits of our technology efforts resulted in an SG&A percentage of 8.0%, an all-time, third quarter low. In addition, our financial services business again performed extremely well with third quarter earnings of $135.1 million, an all-time, third quarter high."

Jon Jaffe, President of Lennar, said, "We continued to make significant progress towards becoming a land lighter company by improving our controlled percentage of total homesites by 500 basis points to 35% at the end of the third quarter from 30% in the third quarter last year, while reducing our years owned supply of homesites to 3.8 years from 4.4 at the end of last year's third quarter. Additionally, our intense focus on construction costs helped drive margin, despite our average sales price on homes delivered remaining flat. We continue to be focused on mitigating the impact of limited availability of labor and materials in certain of our markets."

Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing market has proven to be resilient in the current environment and we expect it to continue to be a significant driver in the recovery of the overall economy. With an excellent balance sheet, strong cash flow generation and continued execution of our core operating strategies, we expect to end 2020 with another very strong quarter and be extremely well positioned for an even stronger 2021."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2020 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 3% in the third quarter of 2020 to $5.5 billion from $5.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 2% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, and a 1% increase in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 13,809 homes in the third quarter of 2020 from 13,513 homes in the third quarter of 2019. The average sales price of homes delivered was $396,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $394,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin on home sales were $1.3 billion, or 23.1%, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.1 billion, or 20.4%, in the third quarter of 2019. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily due to the Company's focus on reducing construction costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $435.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $444.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.0% in the third quarter of 2020, from 8.3% in the third quarter of 2019 as the Company focused on improving its leverage combined with the benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $135.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $74.7 million ($78.8 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the third quarter of 2019. Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the mortgage business as a result of an increase in volume and margin. Additionally, operating earnings of the Company's title business increased primarily due to an increase in volume.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to operating earnings of $10.2 million ($10.5 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the third quarter of 2019, which included the sale of an operating property. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $15.8 million ($15.9 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the third quarter of 2019.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2020 COMPARED TO

NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 3% in the nine months ended August 31, 2020 to $14.5 billion from $14.1 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2019. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 5% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 36,775 homes in the nine months ended August 31, 2020 from 35,021 homes in the nine months ended August 31, 2019. The average sales price of homes delivered was $395,000 in the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to $403,000 in the nine months ended August 31, 2019. The decrease in average sales price primarily resulted from continuing to shift to lower-priced communities and regional product mix due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in certain higher priced markets.

Gross margin on home sales were $3.2 billion, or 21.8%, in the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to $2.9 billion or 20.2%, in the nine months ended August 31, 2019. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily due to the Company's continued focus on reducing construction costs. Loss on land sales in the nine months ended August 31, 2020 was $21.9 million, primarily due to a write-off of costs in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of Lennar not moving forward with a naval base development in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco. Gross margin on land sales were $14.9 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.2 billion in both the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.4% in the nine months ended August 31, 2020, from 8.7% in the nine months ended August 31, 2019.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $329.7 million ($343.8 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to $149.9 million ($163.0 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the nine months ended August 31, 2019. Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the mortgage and title businesses as a result of an increase in volume and margin, as well as reductions in loan origination costs. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, the Financial Services segment recorded a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $4.0 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to operating earnings of $12.7 million ($13.4 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the nine months ended August 31, 2019. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $9.1 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to operating earnings of $20.7 million ($21.2 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the nine months ended August 31, 2019.

Tax Rate

For the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had a tax provision of $382.5 million and $374.7 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 19.5% and 24.2%, respectively. The reduction in the overall effective income tax rate is primarily due to the extension of the new energy efficient home tax credit during the first quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

At August 31, 2020, the Company had $2.0 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.4 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $4.4 billion of available capacity.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020:

New Orders 13,800 - 14,300 Deliveries 15,500 - 16,000 Average Sales Price $390,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 23.25% - 23.5% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 7.7% - 7.8% Financial Services Operating Earnings $100 - $105 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX, formerly known as Lennar Ventures, drives the Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the duration, impact and severity of which is highly uncertain; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; increases in operating costs, including costs related to construction materials, labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which exceed our ability to increase prices, both in our Homebuilding and Multifamily businesses; reduced availability of mortgage financing or increased interest rates; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3064 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



August 31,



August 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:





















Homebuilding $ 5,505,120



5,438,998



14,626,720



14,258,318

Financial Services 237,068



224,502



631,992



572,029

Multifamily 115,170



183,958



370,904



428,764

Lennar Other 12,896



9,600



33,348



28,919

Total revenues $ 5,870,254



5,857,058



15,662,964



15,288,030

























Homebuilding operating earnings $ 813,744



658,982



1,905,503



1,610,366

Financial Services operating earnings 135,079



74,698



329,722



149,887

Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (5,148)



10,225



(4,001)



12,700 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) 7,999



15,793



(9,123)



20,724 Corporate general and administrative expenses (92,661)



(92,615)



(262,959)



(248,071) Earnings before income taxes 859,013



667,083



1,959,142



1,545,606 Provision for income taxes (189,690)



(154,440)



(382,498)



(374,670)





















Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests) 669,323



512,643



1,576,644



1,170,936





















Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 2,905



(723)



(5,632)



(3,812) Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 666,418



513,366



1,582,276



1,174,748

























Average shares outstanding:





















Basic 308,889



318,103



309,492



319,924 Diluted 308,890



318,104



309,493



319,927























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 2.13



1.60



5.05



3.64

Diluted $ 2.12



1.59



5.03



3.63

























Supplemental information:





















Interest incurred (1) $ 88,149



108,401



272,347



320,960

























EBIT (2):





















Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 666,418



513,366



1,582,276



1,174,748

Provision for income taxes 189,690



154,440



382,498



374,670 Interest expense included in:





















Costs of homes sold 93,124



97,961



247,644



255,434 Costs of land sold 1,035



3,581



1,567



4,531 Homebuilding other expense, net 5,478



5,636



17,155



11,511 Total interest expense 99,637



107,178



266,367



271,476 EBIT $ 955,745



774,984



2,231,141



1,820,894





(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

August 31, August 31,

2020 2019

2020

2019 Homebuilding revenues:











Sales of homes $ 5,467,364



5,330,694

14,533,212



14,114,939

Sales of land 34,323

104,338

81,023

134,576 Other homebuilding 3,433

3,966

12,485

8,803 Total homebuilding revenues 5,505,120

5,438,998

14,626,720

14,258,318





















Homebuilding costs and expenses:



















Costs of homes sold 4,204,814

4,245,061

11,359,364

11,264,640 Costs of land sold 32,395

92,151

102,899

119,685 Selling, general and administrative 435,949

444,720

1,222,032

1,223,701 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 4,673,158

4,781,932

12,684,295

12,608,026 Homebuilding operating margins 831,962

657,066

1,942,425

1,650,292 Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (6,431)

(10,459)

(20,077)

(4,601) Homebuilding other income (expense), net (11,787)

12,375

(16,845)

(35,325) Homebuilding operating earnings $ 813,744



658,982

1,905,503



1,610,366























Financial Services revenues $ 237,068



224,502

631,992



572,029

Financial Services costs and expenses 101,989

149,804

363,688

422,142 Financial Services gain on deconsolidation —

—

61,418

— Financial Services operating earnings $ 135,079



74,698

329,722



149,887























Multifamily revenues $ 115,170



183,958

370,904



428,764

Multifamily costs and expenses 118,786

181,616

379,607

431,510 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain (1,532)

7,883

4,702

15,446 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (5,148)



10,225

(4,001)



12,700























Lennar Other revenues $ 12,896



9,600

33,348



28,919

Lennar Other costs and expenses 2,062

2,734

3,564

7,550 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities (2,189)

8,903

(28,712)

12,255 Lennar Other income (expense), net (646)

24

(10,195)

(12,900) Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ 7,999



15,793

(9,123)



20,724































LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited) Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in: East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Texas: Texas West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington Other: Urban divisions



















For the Three Months Ended August 31,













2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Deliveries:











Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East











4,309

4,521

$ 1,488,022



1,502,780



$ 345,000



332,000

Central











2,767

2,809

1,062,799



1,054,715



384,000



375,000

Texas











2,598

2,260

719,467



696,904



277,000



308,000

West











4,165

3,908

2,205,235



2,060,740



529,000



527,000

Other











3

24

2,590



18,280



863,000



762,000

Total











13,842

13,522

$ 5,478,113



5,333,419



$ 396,000



394,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 33 homes with a dollar value of $10.7 million and an average sales price of $326,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2020, compared to nine home deliveries with a dollar value of $2.7 million and an average sales price of $303,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2019.

At August 31,

For the Three Months Ended August 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 340

361

4,655



4,530



$ 1,631,349



1,462,210



$ 350,000



323,000

Central 297

338

3,375



2,632



1,298,792



1,003,818



385,000



381,000

Texas 217

235

2,746



2,221



743,553



660,304



271,000



297,000

West 341

362

4,786



3,949



2,580,328



2,049,404



539,000



519,000

Other 3

4

2



37



1,452



33,896



726,000



916,000

Total 1,198

1,300

15,564



13,369



$ 6,255,474



5,209,632



$ 402,000



390,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 34 homes with a dollar value of $9.7 million and an average sales price of $286,000 represent new orders in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2020, compared to 21 new orders with a dollar value of $7.3 million and an average sales price of $349,000 in five active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2019.















For the Nine Months Ended August 31,













2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Deliveries:











Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East











11,511

11,502

$ 3,924,289



3,838,124



$ 341,000



334,000

Central











7,389

7,193

2,833,745



2,723,291



384,000



379,000

Texas











6,637

5,660

1,877,374



1,796,344



283,000



317,000

West











11,273

10,667

5,894,183



5,738,881



523,000



538,000

Other











25

49

23,642



43,312



946,000



884,000

Total











36,835

35,071

$ 14,553,233



14,139,952



$ 395,000



403,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 60 homes with a dollar value of $20.0 million and an average sales price of $334,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to 50 home deliveries with a dollar value of $25.0 million and an average sales price of $500,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2019.













For the Nine Months Ended August 31,













2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 New Orders:











Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East











12,512

12,756

$ 4,266,221



4,242,708



$ 341,000



333,000

Central











8,741

7,974

3,341,959



3,020,328



382,000



379,000

Texas











7,327

6,069

1,986,770



1,861,849



271,000



307,000

West











12,359

11,481

6,508,509



5,977,758



527,000



521,000

Other











16

70

15,189



60,447



949,000



864,000

Total











40,955

38,350

$ 16,118,648



15,163,090



$ 394,000



395,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 85 homes with a dollar value of $26.8 million and an average sales price of $316,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2020, compared to 68 new orders with a dollar value of $32.1 million and an average sales price of $472,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2019.













August 31,













2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Backlog:











Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East (1)











6,691

6,999

$ 2,368,300



2,419,795



$ 354,000



346,000

Central











4,502

4,110

1,752,180



1,597,944



389,000



389,000

Texas











2,860

2,557

822,734



826,226



288,000



323,000

West











5,644

5,215

2,922,743



2,726,329



518,000



523,000

Other











—

27

—



26,123



—



968,000

Total











19,697

18,908

$ 7,865,957



7,596,417



$ 399,000



402,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 56 homes with a backlog dollar value of $17.0 million and an average sales price of $303,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August 31, 2020, compared to 25 homes with a backlog dollar value of $9.8 million and an average sales price of $391,000 at August 31, 2019.

(1) During the nine months ended August 31, 2019, the Company acquired 13 homes in backlog.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

August 31,

November 30,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,966,796



1,200,832

Restricted cash 11,959



9,698

Receivables, net 295,958



329,124

Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 9,288,624



9,195,721

Land and land under development 7,987,149



8,267,647

Consolidated inventory not owned 395,489



313,139

Total inventories 17,671,262



17,776,507

Investments in unconsolidated entities 940,695



1,009,035

Goodwill 3,442,359



3,442,359

Other assets 1,137,137



1,021,684



25,466,166



24,789,239

Financial Services 2,209,549



3,006,024

Multifamily 1,184,086



1,068,831

Lennar Other 455,484



495,417

Total assets $ 29,315,285



29,359,511

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,140,341



1,069,179

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 324,544



260,266

Senior notes and other debts payable, net 7,180,274



7,776,638

Other liabilities 1,944,247



1,900,955



10,589,406



11,007,038

Financial Services 1,197,847



2,056,450

Multifamily 236,059



232,155

Lennar Other 11,628



30,038

Total liabilities 12,034,940



13,325,681

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 29,894



29,712

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,944



3,944

Additional paid-in capital 8,654,954



8,578,219

Retained earnings 9,760,165



8,295,001

Treasury stock (1,276,691)



(957,857)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (163)



498

Total stockholders' equity 17,172,103



15,949,517

Noncontrolling interests 108,242



84,313

Total equity 17,280,345



16,033,830

Total liabilities and equity $ 29,315,285



29,359,511



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

August 31,

November 30,

August 31,

2020

2019

2019 Homebuilding debt $ 7,180,274

7,776,638

9,075,016 Stockholders' equity 17,172,103

15,949,517

15,371,938 Total capital $ 24,352,377

23,726,155

24,446,954 Homebuilding debt to total capital 29.5%

32.8%

37.1%











Homebuilding debt $ 7,180,274

7,776,638

9,075,016 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 1,966,796

1,200,832

795,405 Net homebuilding debt $ 5,213,478

6,575,806

8,279,611 Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 23.3%

29.2%

35.0%

(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

