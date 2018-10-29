Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Report 2018 - Epidemiology Forecast 2016-2027: Causes, Symptoms, Classification, Pathophysiology, Diagnosis and Treatment Patterns

DUBLIN, Oct 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lennox Gastaut Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

According to this research, the prevalent cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome was 68,562 in 2016 in 7 MM and, is expected to increase during the study period i.e., 2016-2027. Among 7MM, United States account for highest prevalent cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome with 31,772 prevalent cases in 2016 followed by Germany.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by sex-specific [Male and Female] and seizure specific [Tonic, Myoclonic, Absence, Static, Partial].



Report Scope

The report covers detailed overview of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , UK) & The Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

The Report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by gender and sub-types in 7MM

Key strengths



10 Year Forecast of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Diagnosed prevalent cases, Gender-specific prevalence, seizure-type specific prevalence

Key assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk & Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Disease Overview: Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Classification

2.3. Signs and Symptoms

2.4. Types of Seizures associated with LGS

2.5. Etiology

2.6. Pathogenesis

2.7. Diagnosis

2.7.1. Differential Diagnosis



3. Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

3.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

3.4. United States

3.5. Germany

3.6. France

3.7. Italy

3.8. Spain

3.9. United Kingdom

3.10. Japan



4. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mrkpm8/lennox_gastaut?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

