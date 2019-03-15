Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2019.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII".

Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lennoxinternational.com

