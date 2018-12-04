Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2018.

The company also announces that the 2019 Lennox International Inc. annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for May 23, 2019, for stockholders of record on March 26, 2019.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII".

Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.

