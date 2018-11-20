Lenny & Larry's Gives Thanks To Fans With Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a thank you to its loyal fans, the fun-loving originators of the protein cookie, Lenny & Larry's, are providing a site-wide discount for customers to get more bang for their buck this holiday season. To satisfy those sweet-tooth cravings, a 30-percent off discount is offered for its protein-packed cookies, better-for-you brownies, and muffins on lennylarry.com from now until November 26 at 11:59pm (PST). As a bonus, shoppers who make a purchase of $25 or more will get a free 4.25-ounce resealable pouch of The Complete Crunchy Cookies. To redeem the free pouch, shoppers must use the code "BFCM18" and add their favorite The Complete Crunchy Cookies flavor to their cart.

Offering playful flavors like Choc-o-Mint and White Chocolaty Razzberry, the deal is packed with better-for-you deliciousness. Cookie enthusiasts can choose between its soft-baked The Complete Cookie made with 8 grams of plant-based protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving and its contagiously crunchy The Complete Crunchy Cookies with 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. The sale also includes Lenny & Larry's The Muscle Muffin available in four flavors with 7 grams of protein per serving or The Muscle Brownie with 20 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber baked into each brownie.

"Thanksgiving is about reflecting on what we're all thankful for and Lenny & Larry's would not be where it is today without our customers," said Lenny & Larry's CEO Apu Mody. "We wanted to make it even easier for people kicking off their holidays surrounded by indulgences to get irresistibly delicious treats that are also nutritious."

For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by developing the original protein-enhanced cookie. Lenny & Larry's has developed quite the cult following—since pioneering the protein cookie category, the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of plant-based proteins that shows hunger who's boss and tastes downright delicious. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

SOURCE Lenny & Larry's

Related Links

http://www.lennylarry.com

