Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Series Receives TÜV Rheinland’s First Dynamic Privacy Filter Certification for Notebooks

The TÜV Rheinland DPF standard was developed based on user-experience research and scenarized privacy model analysis in combination with objective measurement and subjective analysis, to determine the product's capabilities for screen information protection through simulation of actual lighting environmental conditions and rating of screen readability. The standard assesses the overall privacy performance of a product in four aspects: dynamic privacy, visual characteristics, reliability of privacy function, and user guide. For businesspeople and office workers concerned with privacy, or banks, government agencies, airports, and public spaces dealing with sensitive information, products with DPF certification can effectively protect private on-screen information against prying eyes without sacrificing screen readability.

The two certified Lenovo notebook models have the "dynamic" privacy function, which means that users can turn the function on or off as required. When the function is turned on, screen brightness and contrast are reduced automatically to reduce readability outside of the protected viewing angle. This helps to protect screen content privacy. The products also provide the user with a good visual experience with regard to viewing angle, uniform brightness, and color consistency while their performance is not affected.

At the ceremony, Lenovo's Sohichi Yokota said: "Lenovo and TÜV Rheinland have a long cooperation history in product certification. Thanks to TÜV Rheinland for your continuous support and help. Lenovo attaches great importance to product security, and is developing a variety of security features to protect consumers' privacy and assets. The Lenovo ThinkPad team has been committed to the development of electronic screen viewing angle control technology for more than 10 years. Consumers can now truly experience the "privacy guard" function of notebook products. Obtaining TÜV Rheinland dynamic privacy filter certification will help ThinkPad's business development. In the future, Lenovo and TÜV Rheinland will also strengthen cooperation in other health certifications such as eye comfort and low blue light to provide consumers with a better user experience."

Jay Yang commented: "TÜV Rheinland launched the certifications for screen privacy protection in 2020 due to consumers' needs for privacy protection in public venues, workspaces, or at home when electronic products are used. With increasing demand from consumers, dynamic privacy functions will become more and more widespread, while the dynamic privacy function of portable devices should take more varied usage scenarios into account. With rich experience in the field of display products, TÜV Rheinland will continue to develop certifications for the distinct requirements of different products, to help manufactures constantly improve technology levels and provide consumers with better products."

As a world-leading technical service provider, TÜV Rheinland has extensive experience, with over two decades in consumer electronics. It has launched such standards and certification services as Safety Fast-Charge, Low Blue Light, Retina Protection Factor, Flicker Free, Eye Comfort, and Full Care Display, covering a wide variety of products, with the aim of providing guidance for the industry to continually improve technology and for consumers to choose and purchase safe and high-quality products.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China