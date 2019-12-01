Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad & Smart Display Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Lenovo Laptop & Tablet Deals Compared by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Cyber Monday Lenovo deals for 2019? Deals experts at Save Bubble have compared savings on Lenovo 2-in-1 convertible laptops, desktop computers, monitors and smart devices and are listing the best live deals below.

Lenovo has an extensive line of two-in-one convertible laptops, ultrabooks, all-in-one desktop computers, monitors and more. Among the top laptop offerings from Lenovo are the Yoga 920, ThinkPad, ThinkBook and ThinkCentre models. The brand has also recently launched a smart home device powered by Google Assistant. The Smart Display features an 8" or 10" IPS display and a front camera allowing users to make video calls. Cyber Monday brings discounts on these top-rated Lenovo products at the company's website and on big-box retailers Amazon and Walmart.

Why is it called Cyber Monday? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.

Every year Cyber Monday is more successful than ever before. Last year Cyber Monday generated $7.9 billion in sales, more than any other previous US based shopping event to date.

