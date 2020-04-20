Lenox Corporation Announces Closure of Kinston, NC Factory

BRISTOL, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation, America's leading tableware, giftware and home entertaining company, announced today that it will close its Kinston, NC bone china factory due to the unforeseeable downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lenox Kinston-made products are well known and have been used and cherished throughout the country and abroad.

"It has been a very difficult decision to decide to close the factory. It is closing a chapter in Lenox's long and illustrious history as an American manufacturer of fine dinnerware products," said Lenox CEO, Mads Ryder. "These achievements were only made possible by the competent, dedicated and proud team of the Kinston factory."

The 218,000-square-foot Kinston factory built in 1989 produced fine bone china dinnerware patterns and was the only fine bone china factory in the United States. The factory was renowned in the industry for its innovative and unique manufacturing capabilities, including hand-enameled dots, etching techniques and microwave-safe metals. The Kinston plant produced nine of Lenox's top ten patterns and could produce 15,000 to 20,000 pieces of fine china daily.

Ryder ensured that, with more than 130 years of business behind them Lenox will continue to remain strong and its heritage patterns will continue to be designed and developed in the U.S. and manufactured in Europe and Asia.

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox is a leading designer and marketer of dinnerware, flatware, glassware, kitchen and giftware. The Company markets its products under the Lenox, Dansk, and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox Corporation manufactures and distributes other brands such as Kate Spade New York, Marchesa by Lenox and Brian Gluckstein by Lenox. Lenox products are sold through department stores, gift and specialty retailers, and general merchandise chains, as well as through the Company's own retail stores and consumer-direct channels, including Internet and catalog. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards, including the Women's Choice Award®, and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used at the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information, please visit the Lenox website: www.lenox.com.

