LENOX® Partners with National Fallen Firefighters Foundation®

From Oct. 8-12, 2019, LENOX will sponsor the Firehouse Expo® in Nashville, Tenn. in collaboration with the NFFF. The expo brings together thousands of fire and EMS professionals to provide hands-on training, education and networking opportunities. LENOX will be onsite during Firehouse Expo supplying reciprocating saw blades for two eight-hour extrication classes, to teach trainees technician-level vehicle rescue skills.

In addition to supporting the NFFF at the Firehouse Expo, LENOX will donate $15,000 to the Foundation during an experiential event that will be held at the NFFF's headquarters in Emmitsburg, MD in late October. During the event, LENOX will showcase fire and rescue blades through a live car-cutting demonstration and representatives from the NFFF will speak about the importance of fast, reliable rescue equipment.

Although this is its first formal partnership with the NFFF, LENOX has produced specialized fire and rescue blades for more than 20 years. These reciprocating saw blades provide heroes with an edge when speed and efficiency matter most, especially during vehicle extrications, demolition, and entanglement. Innovations such as POWER BLAST TECHNOLOGY® and the patented T2™ Technology prevent bending during cutting, optimize chip removal, and help to reduce cutting forces on each tooth of the blade.

"LENOX is honored to support the mission of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and heroes across the country who risk their lives for their communities," said Manuel Miyar, Director of Brand Marketing for LENOX. "LENOX is committed to providing innovative, effective fire and rescue accessories and cutting-edge technology that meet the demands of first-responders in critical moments when lives are on the line and every second counts."

The NFFF provides families of fallen firefighters with emotional support programs, financial assistance, and scholarships. In 2004, the Foundation also launched the Everyone Goes Home® program with the goal of significantly reducing firefighter deaths through 16 Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives.

"The Foundation is proud to partner with LENOX, a brand committed to supporting the American Fire Service through innovation and quality," said NFFF Executive Director Chief Ronald Jon Siarnicki. "As a result of this partnership, LENOX will be instrumental in helping the NFFF accomplish our mission to honor America's fire heroes and support their families."

For more information on the LENOX Firefighter initiative, visit https://cutwithlenox.com/product/firefighters. To donate to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, visit: www.firehero.org/donate/.

About LENOX®

LENOX® blades deliver high performance and are guaranteed to cut through tough materials. With more than a century of cutting expertise and category breakthroughs, LENOX has become a gold standard in power tool accessories, hand tools, and band saw blades, helping users deliver work that is sure to stand out and be recognized on the job. LENOX provides the performance and support that give you A Cut Like No Other™.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation®

Congress first created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation® in 1992 to lead a nationwide effort to honor America's fallen firefighters. Since then, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs to fulfill that mandate. The organization's mission is to honor and remember America's fallen fire heroes and to provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. National Fallen Firefighters Foundation® and Everyone Goes Home® are registered trademarks of the National Foreign Firefighters Foundation, used with permission.

Firehouse Expo® is a registered trademark of Endeavor Communication TN, LLC, which is not part of and has not endorsed or approved the partnership between LENOX and NFFF.

