Lens.com Reminds Customers to Use FSA Funds Before Time Runs Out

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To the more than 22 million Americans who have a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA), Lens.com reminds them to use their money before they lose it.

This year, it's estimated that people have 30-35 percent more in their FSA accounts than usual. With the flurry of holiday preparations, the yearend "use it or lose it" deadline will catch some consumers off-guard. Between $400 million to $500 million each year is forfeit in unspent FSA funds.

"As a company, Lens.com has a long history of advocating for consumer rights, protections, and saving money. Today we're reminding anyone with an FSA or HSA account to spend those funds before time runs out, which is typically on December 31. Once gone, there's no way to get back these funds," explained Cary Samourkachian, President and CEO of Lens.com.

The online retailer reports the most popular way to spend FSA money is on brand-name contact lenses and an online vision test. "When it comes to saving money, there's no need to resort to buying no-name cheap contact lenses," says Samourkachian, "just ensure you use all your FSA dollars before the end of the year buying brand name contact lenses from Lens.com."

"You get the same quality contacts from the same manufacturers your eye doctor uses but at substantially reduced prices. By avoiding the overhead that comes with traditional brick-and-mortar stores and purchasing in bulk, we can offer contact lenses at a much lower price than what you may find in stores," shared Samourkachian.

You can learn more about specific rules and deadlines impacting your FSA or HSA by checking with your program's administrator.

About Lens.com

Founded in 1995, Lens.com, Inc. is the nation's 2nd largest online retailer for contact lenses, offering consumers all the popular brands of contact lenses at wholesale prices with convenient quick delivery. The company provides competitive pricing, convenience, personalized customer service, and online eye exam through its easy-to-use website www.Lens.com and its toll-free telephone number "1-800 LENS.COM" (1-800-536-7266). Lens.com is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

