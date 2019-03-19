LeoLabs Selected as Winner of Aviation Week Network's Annual Laureate Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 62nd Annual Laureate Awards, Aviation Week & Space Technology named LeoLabs, Inc. winner in the Space Operations category, honoring extraordinary achievements for innovation in operations and services for low Earth orbit. LeoLabs was among other industry leaders honored on March 14 at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

LeoLabs provides access to critical mapping and Space Situational Awareness (SSA) data for low Earth orbit, with services including collision avoidance, risk assessment, constellation monitoring, and commercial SSA. The company works with space agencies, commercial satellite operators, defense, insurance underwriters and scientific/academic organizations that are driving generational change in LEO.

LeoLabs and all of the winners were selected by Aviation Week Network editors after reviewing dozens of nominations. The focus was on space industry leaders who embody the spirit of exploration, innovation and vision that will inspire others to strive for broad-reaching progress in aviation, aerospace and defense.

"Aviation Week's annual Laureate Awards are intended to reach deep into aerospace to recognize achievements that can benefit or change our industry," said Graham Warwick, managing editor, technology at Aviation Week. "LeoLabs' technology for making low Earth orbit safer through improved surveillance of orbital debris is critical to enabling the hoped-for growth of the commercial space industry."

The award categories were Space, Business Aviation, Commercial, and Defense. In addition, Aviation Week & Space Technology bestowed two Philip J. Klass Awards for Lifetime Achievement. Four cadets and midshipmen from U.S. military academies were recognized as Tomorrow's Leaders, honoring young men and women who have chosen career paths in the armed forces.

"We are honored to be recognized for our work in the space operations category," said Dan Ceperley, CEO and co-founder of LeoLabs. "The Aviation Week Network's Laureates Awards have a long history of recognizing the very best in the industry and we are thrilled to win this distinction."

In addition to the Laureates Awards, Aviation Week & Space Technology hosted a luncheon early in the day, honoring the "20 Twenties" in partnership with American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). This program recognizes the accomplishments and drive of 20 science, technology, engineering and math students in their 20s and currently enrolled in a master's degree or bachelor's degree program.

About LeoLabs

Founded in 2016 as a venture-funded spinout of Silicon Valley research pioneer, SRI International, LeoLabs provides access to critical mapping and SSA data for low Earth orbit. LeoLabs' services include collision prevention, risk assessment, constellation monitoring, and commercial SSA. LeoLabs today serves space agencies, commercial satellite operators, defense, and scientific/academic organizations that are driving generational change in LEO. LeoLabs' core technology includes a patent-pending global phased-array radar network which tracks debris and satellites in LEO. Observations generated from this network are the foundation of the LeoLabs mapping and SSA software platform, providing timely and accurate orbital and situational data.

About Aviation Week Network

Aviation Week Network, an Informa business, is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle

About Informa Exhibitions

Aviation Week Network, part of Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions' customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.

