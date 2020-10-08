Leon Medical Centers Health Plans Awarded Medicare's Highest Star Rating for Fourth Time

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, a Cigna company, announced it has achieved Five out of Five Stars for quality and performance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2021. This is the fourth time the plan has been awarded this top status.

"We're incredibly proud to receive Medicare's highest Star rating again," said Ryan Berger, president of Leon Medical Centers Health Plans. "The rating reflects a tremendous commitment from our employees, doctors, and health care partners to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of our members."

CMS measures a Medicare Advantage plan's quality of health care services and experience received by its members. The annual ratings are based on a scale of One to Five Stars with Five Stars being the highest. These ratings help Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare Medicare plans. The Star ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov.

"We are honored that Leon Medical Centers Health Plans has been awarded, for the fourth time, with the Five-Star rating from CMS demonstrating our consistent commitment to medical excellence," said Benjamin Leon Jr., chairman and founder of Leon Medical Centers. "Our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional clinical service and personal attention to the health care needs of our patients are part of the DNA of our organization since its inception," continued Leon. "It is our intention to continue providing medical excellence to our patients for many years to come."

Receiving Five Stars means Medicare beneficiaries in Miami-Dade County can join or switch to Leon Medical Centers Health Plans any time during the year. To enroll or learn more, call 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, or visit LMChealthplans.com.

About Leon Medical Centers

Leon Medical Centers, founded in South Florida in 1996, is a leading health care provider with more than 2,500 dedicated health care professionals committed to improving the lives of over 40,000 Medicare patients through an exclusive affiliation with Leon Medical Centers Health Plans. Patients have access to state-of-the-art medical and urgent care centers, virtual care, home-delivered medications, onsite dental, vision, and lab services, as well as Leon Hospital Service Center locations in the most prominent South Florida hospitals. For more information, visit LeonMedicalCenters.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 185 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

All Cigna products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna HealthCare of South Carolina, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of North Carolina, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of Georgia, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of St. Louis, Inc., HealthSpring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc., HealthSpring of Florida, Inc., Bravo Health Mid-Atlantic, Inc., and Bravo Health Pennsylvania, Inc. HealthSpring of Florida, Inc. operates under the assumed name of "Leon Medical Centers Health Plans" in the Miami-Dade service area. The Cigna name, logos, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. "Leon Medical Centers" is a registered trademark of Leon Medical Centers. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. You must reside in the plan's service area in Miami-Dade County. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans cumple con las leyes federales de derechos civiles aplicables y no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, nacionalidad, edad, discapacidad o sexo. ATTENTION: If you speak English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711). ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711). ATANSYON: Si w pale Kreyòl Ayisyen, gen sèvis èd pou lang ki disponib gratis pou ou. Rele 1-866-393-5366 (TTY 711). Leon Medical Centers Health Plans is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid program. Enrollment in Leon Medical Centers Health Plans depends on contract renewal. © 2020 Cigna

Media Contact

Doug Bennett Jr.

1 (812) 557-5312

[email protected]

SOURCE Cigna

Related Links

https://www.cigna.com

