Leon Speakers Unveils a Brand New Desktop Innovation That Will Help You Look, Sound and Feel Your Best at Work, Home or Anywhere in Between

Download images

"Blending design with technology is what we do," said Leon founder and president Noah Kaplan. "So when we started seeing post-pandemic work environment changes, we felt like we could use our industry expertise and experiences as creators ourselves to take a new approach to the term 'audiovisual.'"

Cove's top-of-the-line features allow users to improve focus and privacy while reducing eye strain. Sound-dampening recycled antimicrobial TURF felt reduces ambient noise even in a crowded room, while diffuse remote-adjustable natural LED backlighting by American Lighting creates an ultra-flattering glow.

Leon is partnering with Logitech and Shure to offer a variety of professional conference-ready Cove bundles at a great value to early backers.

As an established company, Leon is making its first foray into crowdfunding by launching Cove on the Indiegogo platform. This new endeavor is a way to expand outside the audiovisual industry and build organic widespread interest. Live ordering is expected to begin July 18.

Leon is guaranteeing fulfillment of the following several steeply discounted bundles:

Workspace Studio Package - limited early access discount of $395 . Includes Cove, available in Almond, Black or Slate Gray finish. (Valued at $695 )

Includes Cove, available in Almond, Black or Slate Gray finish. (Valued at ) Content Creator Package - $695 . Includes: Cove, Logitech Streamcam and Shure MV7 microphone with tripod . (Valued at $1,150 )

Includes: Cove, and . (Valued at ) Home Base Package - $495 . Includes Cove and Logitech Brio . (Valued at $895 )

Each package comes with an added bonus: a branded Leon notebook and t-shirt, valued at $45.

For more Cove information and updates visit the Indiegogo pre-launch site .

About Leon Speakers

For 25 years, Leon has been a leader in merging design with technology, creating innovative products that serve both the Residential and Commercial markets. Learn more .

Media Contacts

Company Contact:

Carolyn Ceccoli

Sales & Marketing Director at Leon Speakers

(734) 926-4092

[email protected]

SOURCE Leon Speakers