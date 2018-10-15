"Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years Of Genius" Coming To Denver

The experience shows why the ultimate Renaissance man remains an inspiration for the ages. Museum guests will be introduced to Leonardo through replicas of his codices that were carefully re-created in Italy. These famous books of notes and sketches remain the primary insight to his genius. The organizers of the exhibition, Grande Exhibitions of Australia, in collaboration with Italian artisans, built some of Leonardo's inventions using his detailed concepts.

As guests examine more than 70 models, they will see how Leonardo's fundamental scientific and artistic principles continue to impact the world today. Leonardo's inspiration laid the groundwork for many machines and devices, including the helicopter, airplane, automobile, submarine, parachute, SCUBA gear and military tank.

Leonardo had a passion for understanding the human body and incorporating his insights into his drawings and paintings. The exhibition features prints of Leonardo's artwork and the exclusive "Secrets of Mona Lisa," an analysis of the iconic painting conducted at the Louvre by scientific engineer and photographer Pascal Cotte. The display includes unique super-magnified examinations and the only 360-degree replica ever made of Mona Lisa.

Guests will also be immersed in Leonardo's works through a multisensory cinematic experience using Grande Exhibitions' state-of-the-art SENSORY4 technology. High-definition motion graphics and surround sound, combined with authentic photography and video footage, saturate the gallery in a breathtaking display of the codices, computer-generated imagery, and art. In addition, guests can test a Leonardo-inspired catapult and create their own codex page with a self-portrait or still life. The Museum's historical enactors will also be on hand, to present characters who bring a personal perspective to the story of Leonardo.

Timed tickets will be required and advance reservations strongly encouraged. Public tickets go on sale Feb. 4, 2019 at dmns.org/davinci or 303.370.6000.

The experience has been developed by Grande Exhibitions and Pascal Cotte.

