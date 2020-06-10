Leosvel Valdes's new book Con el Canto del Ruiseñor, a riveting novel of a journey to finding the chosen one who will save a magical realm from the darkness

Leosvel Valdes said this about his book: "After a thousand years waiting in the depths of the kingdom of men, the moment to travel Earthea to search for the Born to help the Chosen overcome the darkness that threatens to subject all kingdoms to his will, has come: an old man who cannot remember, a lamplighter descended from one of the greats of the past, a young man with sea eyes and a strange nightingale, will be the first to start this journey without imagining who will join them and what dangers they will have to face beyond the borders of the great stone wall."

Published by Page Publishing, Leosvel Valdes's new book Con el Canto del Ruiseñor follows the enchanting moments surrounding a great search for the chosen one to bring salvation to the kingdoms from the grip of overwhelming evil.

Consumers who wish to be transported into a world filled with mysticism and peculiarity can purchase Con el Canto del Ruiseñor in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

