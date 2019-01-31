LeoVegas Wins Two Prestigious Awards in London

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesterday, LeoVegas has won "Online Casino of the Year" and "Mobile Operator of the Year" at the Global Gaming Awards and the International Gaming Awards respectively. Both of these events took place on Monday evening in London and coincide with the beginning of ICE.

The Global Gaming Awards celebrates the achievements and the innovations of companies from all areas within the igaming industry. LeoVegas was chosen above 9 other nominees by a panel of industry experts that had been chosen to judge the shortlist.

Taking place a number of hours later, The International Gaming Awards is another prestigious event that highlights and rewards companies from all tiers of the industry based on a multitude of different categories.

Speaking about the two awards, Group CEO at LeoVegas, Gustaf Hagman, commented:

"It's an honor to accept two awards related to our casino product and mobile offering in one evening. These distinguished titles really reflect the hard work and effort that everyone put in during the last year. Here's to another year of Leading the Way to the Mobile Future!"

The "Online Casino of the Year" recognises the continual efforts that LeoVegas has invested into strengthening its brand portfolio. The title also commends the casino's efforts toward implementing responsible gaming strategies, among many other things. The title of "Mobile Casino of the Year" celebrates the continual updates to the LeoVegas mobile website and app, particularly updates to the sportsbook and other improvements that have enhanced functionality, ease of use and accessibility.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands – LeoVegas and Royal Panda – as well as a number of local brands in the UK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com .

